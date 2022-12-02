Musculoskeletal (MSK) Disease Management Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 22.8% By 2030, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies and Competitive Landscape

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Musculoskeletal (MSK) Disease Management Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. This Musculoskeletal (MSK) Disease Management market report puts light on various factors that have a direct or indirect effect on the growth of the business which includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the Musculoskeletal (MSK) Disease Management industry. This market research report identifies as well as analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in the market for the Musculoskeletal (MSK) Disease Management industry. The Musculoskeletal (MSK) Disease Management market report displays a detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Musculoskeletal (MSK) Disease Management market report also discovers the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

The rising demand for use of MSK disease management in drug development and design is expected to drive market growth in the global scenario. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global musculoskeletal (MSK) disease management market will grow at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview:

Musculoskeletal (MSK) disease or impairments comprise more than 150 different diseases or conditions, which internally affect the human system and are characterized by deficiencies in the muscles, bones, joints and adjacent connective tissues, which lead to lifelong hindrances in functioning and participation. The conditions are characterized by pain, limited gait movement and dexterity thereby, reducing people’s aptitude to work and participate in society.

The management of MSK diseases involves consultation with a physician, integrated with telemedicine, which is the use of Digital Biofeedback Systems (DBSs), MDAs and therapies. Physical activity and weight management programs are also important self-management activities for persons with arthritis. Virtual therapy or remote consultation entails a holistic approach with the implementation of video conference and phone consultations in MSK practice.

In the coming future, important decisions related to MSK disease management on physical movement and post-surgery applications will be made by individuals who not only understand telemedicine and virtual technology but, can also use MSK disease management tools and the knowledge they release to develop hypotheses and identify quality targets.

The increasing demand for technological advancements in the diagnosis of MSK diseases, rising awareness about MSK diseases, growing prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and increasing cases of bone fractures are the factors expected to drive the market growth.

On the other hand, strategic initiatives by market players, product development, use of telemedicine in MSK disease management and increased use of MDAs and home healthcare for MSK disease management may act as an opportunity for market growth.

However, the high cost of diagnosis and treatment of orthopedic diseases and rise in use of heavy-duty drugs in treating MSK pain are expected to restrain the market growth.

The Musculoskeletal (MSK) Disease Management Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

RecoveryOne,

Kiio,

Omada Health Inc.,

DarioHealth Corp.,

IncludeHealth,

kaia health,

IMC.,

Wellness Coaches USA, LLC,

Sparta Science,

Movement RX,

Phzio,

Airrosti Rehab Center, LLC,

SimpleTherapy, Inc.,

Hinge Health, Inc.,

Sword Health, Inc.,

SPRITE HEALTH and

Limber Health

Recent Development

In April 2022, Airrosti Rehab Center, LLC formed a partnership with Buoy Health’s innovative healthcare marketplace. The partnership resulted to bring good value MSK care to Buoy’s more than 2 million users per month and the development of novel MSK virtual products.

In March 2022, DarioHealth Corp. formed a contractual agreement with Sanofi U.S. The agreement focused on the acceleration of commercial growth for DarioHealth Corp. in MSK disease management digital portfolio and the development of Digital Health Solutions on the DarioHealth Corp. platform.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Use of telemedicine in musculoskeletal (MSK) disease management

Telemedicine provides patients with cost-effective, quality care. Previsit planning allows appropriate implementation of telemedicine, which ensures that the patients and physicians be provided with functional telemedicine equipment. Physicians for the treatment of MSK diseases perform a structured MSK examination via telemedicine. The use of common household items enables physicians to replicate in-person clinical examination maneuvers. Home care instructions and online rehabilitation provide initial management of treatment.

Strategic initiatives by key market players

The rise in Musculoskeletal (MSK) diseases increases the need for strategic business ideas. It includes partnership, business expansion, collaboration and other developments. In the global musculoskeletal (MSK) disease management market, many health agencies and market players entail initiatives that are designed to deliver returns on investments to the customers. The planned strategies allow the market players to align with the organization's functional activities to achieve set goals. It guides the company's discussions and decision-making in determining resource and budget requirements to accomplish objectives, thus increasing operational efficiency.

Key Market Segments Covered in Musculoskeletal (MSK) Disease Management Industry Research

Type

Digital Biofeedback System

Musculoskeletal-focused Digital Apps (MDAS)

Solutions

Technology

Precision Motion Technology

Computer Vision Technology

Other Technologies

Integration Type

Phone

Tablet

Computer

Modality

Virtual Therapy

In-Person Therapy

Customized/Personalized Therapy

Application

Pre-Surgery Applications

Post-Surgery Applications

Patient Population

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes

Health Centers

Virtual/Home Health Care Settings

Key Growth Drivers:

Technological advances in the diagnosis of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDS)

Musculoskeletal (MSK) diseases are injuries and disorders that affect the movement of the human body in the MSK system, such as muscles, ligaments, nerves, tendons, cartilage and discs. Some of the common MSK conditions are myasthenia gravis, Osteoarthritis (OA), gout, RA, back pain, osteoporosis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). MSK pain has various causes, for example, muscle tissue can be damaged by wear and tear during daily activities. The strain on human body parts due to sprains, car accidents, falls, jerky movements, fractures, dislocations and direct muscle blows also cause MSK pain.

Increasing cases of bone fractures

A fracture is the medical definition of a broken bone. Fractures are usually the result of injuries such as falls, car accidents, or sports injuries. However, certain medical conditions and repetitive forces (such as running) can increase the risk of certain types of fractures. If more pressure is put on a bone than it can withstand, it will crack or break. A fracture of any size is called a fracture. If the fracture pierces the skin, it is called an open fracture (compound fracture). A stress fracture is a fracture resulting from repeated or prolonged forces against the bone. Repeated stress weakens the bone until it eventually breaks.

Musculoskeletal (MSK) Disease Management Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this Musculoskeletal (MSK) Disease Management Market Report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Norway, Finland, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Philippines, Indonesia, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Israel, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to a rise in R&D activity, technological progression, demand for telehealth and virtual health monitoring and better healthcare infrastructure for the market.

