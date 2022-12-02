KBC Group: KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

English Dutch

Press release

Outside trading hours – Regulated information*

Brussels, 2 December 2022, 18h00

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received a number of transparency notifications on 1 December 2022, which state that BlackRock Inc. had the following percentage of voting rights (for voting securities and financial instruments that are treated as equivalent to voting securities) in KBC Group:

dd. 22 November 2022: 5,02%

dd. 23 November 2022: 4,96%

dd. 24 November 2022: 5,07%

dd. 25 November 2022: 4,98%

dd. 28 November 2022: 5,08%

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights or financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notification(s) by: BlackRock Inc.

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annexes

Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 22, 23, 24, 25, 28 November 2022.

Threshold that is crossed (on balance on 28 November 2022): 5%, upwards

(KBC Group’s Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 416 883 592

Notified details: see annexes.

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See “11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).

See “11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below). The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group; E-mail: IR4U@kbc.com

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group; E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.



KBC Group NV



Havenlaan 2 – 1080 Brussels



Viviane Huybrecht



General Manager, Corporate



Communication/



Spokesperson



Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45











Press Office



Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01



Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15



Fax + 32 2 429 81 60



E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be







KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be







Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group

Attachment