House of Sillage Launches Limited Edition Wizarding World Inspired Perfume and Lipstick Collection

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its continued partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, House of Sillage releases an all-new Harry Potter Perfume and Lipstick Collection this holiday season. The line includes one candle, a perfume discovery coffret, and four fragrances with matching iconic bow case lipsticks celebrating the four Hogwarts houses. Each fragrance has parfum grade of 20% oil concentration and carefully crafted with hand polished French glass and caps adorned with 100+ Swarovski crystals by the finest artisans.

The perfumes were carefully blended and selected to represent characteristics of each Hogwarts house. The Gryffindor fragrance has notes of black currant bud, burgundy Dahlia, patchouli, and Madagascar vanilla. The Hufflepuff fragrance has notes of coconut cream accord, Sambac jasmine, and vanilla bourbon. The Ravenclaw fragrance has mint, lily of the valley, cardamom, and Virginian cedarwood. Lastly the Slytherin fragrance has bergamot, black rose, clary sage oil, and Australian sandalwood.





The Harry Potter Bow Lipsticks were carefully selected and created from the most precious metals and lipstick refills are smooth, pigmented, and hydrating with vitamin E. The lipsticks refill shades vary per house from wearable nudes to deep plums.

“I am absolutely thrilled to present our magical collection of Harry Potter inspired items. Our fragrances and lipsticks have been handcrafted to represent the element themes for the iconic Hogwarts houses along with our globe fragrance design. Each item represents the finest ingredients and details of haute parfum and cosmetics.” - Nicole Mather, Founder and CEO House of Sillage

The new collection will be available online at www.houseofsillage.com





About House of Sillage:

House of Sillage is based in Newport Beach, California and produced in France. The company was founded by Nicole Mather with a mission to revitalize the world of haute parfumerie with a reverent respect for the art and traditions of perfume making, to elevate the industry with a focus on the opulence and stunning detail of true luxury and to be the most luxurious haute parfumerie throughout the world. House of Sillage blends time-tested, hand craftsmanship with modern materials to create quality, creativity and innovation that are hallmarks of the most luxurious fragrances in the world. House of Sillage remains on the cutting edge of the fragrance industry, carving out a new category in luxury. The brand is available in the United States in addition to several countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.houseofsillage.com or email info@houseofsillage.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World:

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King’s Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world’s best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

