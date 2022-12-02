English French

SABINE HAMAN APPOINTED GROUP CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER, MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF REXEL

Rexel announces the appointment of Sabine Haman as Group Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective December 1st, 2022.

In this position, she will be responsible for implementing the HR initiatives necessary to the success of Rexel’s PowerUp 2025 strategic plan.

Guillaume Texier, CEO of Rexel, declared:

“Sabine Haman’s experience in skills development as well as in the digital and cultural transformation of organizations will be instrumental in helping Rexel meet its transformation and growth ambitions.“

Biography:

Prior to joining Rexel, Sabine Haman worked for 10 years at Safran as Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Digital Transformation, and Chief Human Resources Officer for Safran Aircraft Engines, after having joined the Group in 2012 to create the Senior Executive and High Potentials Department.

Between 2000 and 2012, at Airbus, Sabine Haman headed the Human Resources Strategy and Skills Management Department, after having been Director of Human Resources for Civil Programs at Airbus Aircraft, as well as Director of the Corporate Business Academy in charge of the development of the Group's executive leaders and high potentials.

Sabine Haman holds a Master’s degree in Business Laws and two postgraduates Master 2 in Business Administration and in Human Resources at IAE of Aix en Provence.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of over 1,900 branches in 24 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €14.7 billion in 2021.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit https://rexel.com/en.

