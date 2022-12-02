EverWind selects Black & Veatch for Front-end Engineering Design of First Green Hydrogen Hub in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverWind Fuels Company ("EverWind") today announces it has selected Black & Veatch to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for its green hydrogen and ammonia production and storage facility in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia, with initial commercial operations planned for 2025. EverWind is a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production and storage sites, and global engineering and construction company Black & Veatch is a green energy solutions leader.



In its first phase, the facility will produce green hydrogen and green ammonia through electrolysis using certified green power from the Nova Scotia Power transmission system; onshore wind generation will power production in a second phase. In future phases, EverWind will use offshore wind power to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, unlocking Nova Scotia’s offshore wind capabilities. The first two phases will produce a combined 1 million tonnes per annum of green ammonia.

“EverWind is committed to delivering on our commitment to develop Nova Scotia into a global green energy hub,” said Trent Vichie, EverWind’s CEO. “Green hydrogen and ammonia will play key roles in the fight against climate change and the desire for improved energy security in Europe, and Black & Veatch lends incredible expertise and experience in green hydrogen, ammonia and project development. By working together with Black & Veatch and our partners in government, industry and Indigenous communities, we are sending a clear message to the world that we are in this fight together.”

“This ambitious project exemplifies how green hydrogen and ammonia are continuing their trajectories in tomorrow’s reimagined energy ecosystem as a rapidly decarbonizing world transitions to cleaner energy,” added Laszlo von Lazar, president of Black & Veatch’s energy and process industries business. “As a global leader in designing and building green energy projects around the globe, Black & Veatch remains committed to delivering projects that pave the way to a lower-carbon future.”

About EverWind’s Point Tupper Facility

As EverWind’s first green hydrogen and ammonia facility, the Point Tupper site is in Port Hawkesbury, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, where it benefits from more than $600 million in world-class infrastructure, including an existing ice-free, deep-water port with two berths that can accommodate the largest vessels in the world. The production of green ammonia will be serviced by EverWind’s existing marine infrastructure. To support the development of the facility, EverWind has engaged a world-class group of leading financial advisors, equipment suppliers, public and community engagement firms, and engineering firms

Recognition of the Mi’kmaq and their Ancestral Territory

EverWind Fuels acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq people, and it acknowledges them as the past, present and future caretakers of this land, Mi’kma’ki. Our work shares a core principle practiced by the Mi’kmaq: environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with Mi’kmaw through consultation, engagement and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project.

About EverWind Fuels LLC

EverWind is a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production, storage facilities, and associated transportation assets. EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. EverWind's executive team members previously have held CEO and C-suite positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, utility, terminal and marine logistics companies. The team's prior investment experience totals more than $45 billion in capital projects spanning more than 20 years. For more information, visit www.everwindfuels.com.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2021 exceeded US$3.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by EverWind Fuels Company, including statements concerning projected operations and production at the facility and the benefits of the project. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, such as general economic and regulatory conditions, could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of EverWind or the project and those projected in the forward-looking statements contained in this release. EverWind does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Media Contact Information

EverWind Fuels

Corporate Inquiries:

Lynn Hammond

VP Corporate Affairs

lynn.hammond@everwindfuels.com

709 330 1260

Media Inquiries

Kal Reid

Director, Public Relations

kreid@enterprisecanada.com

289 241 7936

Black & Veatch

Jim Suhr

913 458 6995

SuhrJ@BV.com

24-hour Media Contact: media@bv.com