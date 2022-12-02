Former Israeli Minister Joins Doroni Advisory Board





Mr. Ayoob Kara joins Doroni Aerospace’s advisory board

MIAMI, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, Inc. (“Doroni”), a Miami-based company developing a 2-seater eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft), today confirmed it has formally added Mr. Ayoob Kara to its board of advisors.

Formerly a Major in the Israel Defense Forces, Mr. Kara holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Ono Academic College and a MA in Public Policy from Tel-Aviv University. He is a lawyer by trade and a lecturer on various topics.

On January 23, 2017, Mr. Kara was appointed Minister in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office by Benjamin Netanyahu, and served as Israel’s Communication, Cyber and Satellite Minister from 2017 to 2019. He has held 4 terms in the Israeli legislature from 1999-2021, and in 2010 was praised by the United Nations for his work improving the economic and humanitarian ties between Israel and Syria.

As a prominent Druze (Arab Israeli) politician, AYOOB brings a regulatory, economic, and technologic skill set that will be a valuable asset to the company.

ABOUT DORONI

Doroni Aerospace was founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger. With 25 years experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision—providing the world with an entirely new mode of sustainable transportation.

Doroni’s mission is to democratize the power of flight by delivering transformative electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology directly to consumers.

By offering the public a safety-centric mobility option—commonly referred to the general public as ‘flying cars’—Doroni will empower people to intuitively transport themselves within urban environments and between cities at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles.

DORONI’S FLAGSHIP eVTOL

The Doroni H1 is the company’s go-to-market vehicle, and the company is on track to begin flight testing by Q4 of this year, with plans to secure FAA certification and launch commercially in the second half of 2024.

The Doroni H1 currently under development is a two seater personal eVTOL that will be made available for public purchase (with an estimated starting retail price of $195K) which anyone can own, fly, and park in a standard two car garage. In order to get started, customers will need a current valid driver’s license and completion of a 20-hour training course provided by the company.

TRACTION

To date, Doroni has raised $2M+ on the equity crowdfunding platform, StartEngine.com, from a community of over 3,000 investors.

The company has received 230+ pre-order requests for the Doroni H1, and also recently added Mr. Johnny Doo to its advisory board. Mr. Doo is President of International Vehicle Research, Inc. and Group Lead of the NASA/VFS Transformative Vertical Flight (TVF) Working Group 4 - Public Services.

To learn more about Doroni Aerospace, please visit www.doroni.io or email us at info@doroni.io

