Parex Resources to Hold Investor Presentation in Bogotá, Colombia

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX: PXT) will hold an investor presentation on December 6, 2022, beginning at 1:30 pm EST (11:30 am MST) in Bogotá, Colombia.
The presentation will focus on the Company’s strategy, operations, and future opportunities in Colombia. Parex presenters will include:
- Imad Mohsen – President & Chief Executive Officer
- Daniel Ferreiro – President & Country Manager
- Ken Pinsky – Chief Financial Officer
- Eric Furlan – Chief Operating Officer
- Mike Kruchten – Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
- Katie Bernard – Vice President, New Ventures
- Ian Zapfe-Smith – Vice President, Exploration
The presentation will be available via webcast. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link.
About Parex Resources Inc.
Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. The Company’s corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.
