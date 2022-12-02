CURE Media Group announces Vanessa Bayer as keynote speaker for the 2022 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program 

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to providing cancer updates and research to the more than one million patients, survivors, and caregivers, today announced Emmy-nominated actress, writer and comedian Vanessa Bayer as the keynote speaker of the 2022 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program. Since 2013, the program has recognized the people and organizations that have dedicated themselves to improving the lives of people with myeloproliferative neoplasms, or MPNs. The event will be held on December 9th at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, and streamed virtually.



“We are truly delighted that Vanessa Bayer will join us to deliver the keynote address at this year’s MPN Heroes® recognition ceremony,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of CURE Media Group. “Bayer’s strength of overcoming childhood leukemia provides an inspiration to cancer patients and survivors, and we admire her commitment and dedication to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.”

A graduate from the University of Pennsylvania and known for her seven seasons on “Saturday Night Live,” Bayer is currently in production for Showtime’s new comedy series that premiered this spring “I Love That for You,” which she co-created with Jeremy Beiler and recently made Indiewire’s list of “The 12 Best New TV shows of 2022.” Inspired by Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukemia, “I Love That for You” follows Bayer’s Joanna Gold as she dreams of hosting an at-home shopping channel, attempts to rid herself of the “cancer girl” label, and experiences romance for the first time. In Summer 2019, Bayer published the children’s book, “How Do You Care for a Very Sick Bear?”, which teaches children, and adults, how to support friends with long-term illnesses.

Ten years ago, the MPN Heroes® Recognition Program was created in the spirit of fostering community and recognizing patients, healthcare professionals, caregivers, advocates, and organizations that bring understanding, compassion, and strength to the MPN community. The recipients of the 2022 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program, who have made a significant impact in the MPN blood cancer community, will be announced at the event.

For more information on the 2022 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program, click here.

Incyte Corporation partners with CURE Media Group to support the program, with CURE hosting the annual MPN Heroes recognition ceremony. Supporting the MPN community is an ongoing priority for Incyte, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research, and education. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, CURE® has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors, and their caregivers. The platform includes its industry-leading website curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren Garafola

MJH Life Sciences®

lgarafola@mjhlifesciences.com