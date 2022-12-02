Local Non-Profit Hoping to Make a Difference During the Holiday Season

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JL Cares, a non-profit in Lynnwood, WA is hoping to make the holidays a bit brighter for a few families this year. Partnering with local appliance store Judd & Black, the non-profit plans to donate and install a new range for one family and will provide groceries for ten additional families in the area. JL Cares regularly provides emergent remodels to families that are unable to repair their homes and relies on the community to nominate families to support in the area. The JL Cares Leadership team also seeks out partnerships with other local businesses to make a greater impact than they could by themselves. With the rising prices in the cost of goods, the team hopes it can make a difference in the lives of a few.

"It's an honor and our privilege to bless our community because we've been blessed this year, and Judd & Black is an amazing partner to us. We're grateful that our visions are so well aligned, and we will be doing some amazing things together in 2023!" Paul Willis, Executive Director JL Cares

JL Cares is seeking your help in finding families that could use a little help this year. To nominate a family, visit jlcares.org and tell the team how JL Cares can make a difference in the lives of a family.

JL Cares is the non-profit arm of JL Remodeling of Lynnwood, WA, which has donated over $250,000 this year towards making a positive impact in the community. JL Remodeling's owner, Jeff Laurence has a passion towards helping people, and launched the JL Cares non-profit in 2021.

Contact Information:

Paul Willis

Executive Director

media@jlremodeling.com



Related Images











Image 1: JL Cares Volunteers









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment