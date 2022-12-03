Patient Thanks WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab and Recommends the Tampa Addiction Treatment Center to Others in Need of Help

Tampa, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Tampa, FL — WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab is proud to be rated Newsweek magazine’s No. 1 addiction treatment facility in Florida for three consecutive years. But even more meaningful are the positive reviews from its most important evaluator: a former patient named Mark, who left a grateful five-star recommendation on Google.

“I can’t say enough good things about this place,” Mark wrote. “From the staff and also my peers, this place is amazing.”

Mark attended one of several WhiteSands facilities; the program operates three residential locations in the Tampa area and more than a dozen outpatient centers throughout the state. At each facility, patients receive an individualized treatment plan designed to reveal the root causes of their addiction and then help them find positive coping strategies through an evidence-based approach that may include cognitive behavioral therapy, partial hospitalization programs, mental health treatment, skills training, sober living and dual diagnosis for co-occurring mental health and addiction disorders.

From the first day of a patient’s treatment, the treatment team’s goal is to find out why the patient has turned to drugs or alcohol to cope with life’s struggles. In the first week, each patient meets several times with the facility’s medical director and clinical director, as well as a psychiatrist and an individual therapist. The team reviews the patient’s needs to determine the best course of treatment. The patient participates actively in this process, including assisting with goal setting, selecting group and individual therapy options and determining their need for medical treatment. Each patient has four to five individual and/or family therapy sessions per week. This means WhiteSands has more qualified clinical staff than the industry standard requires, leading to a smaller staff-to-patient ratio in treatment.

Along with this dedicated staff and their focused approach to treatment, patients find a warm, welcoming atmosphere where they find acceptance and kindness, defying the cold, clinical atmosphere often associated with drug rehab programs. Rather than emphasize the feeling of deprivation and grim life ahead, WhiteSands creates a comfortable, nurturing environment. The more comfortable the patient, the better their physical needs are met and the more they can focus on their treatment. A pleasant environment also shows that life without drugs or alcohol can be happy and productive.

WhiteSands locations feature private accommodations with queen-size beds. Luxurious accommodations, friendly staff and amazing people are what make WhiteSands great. Personal electronics are permitted so patients can stay connected with family, friends and the outside world. After a day of treatment, they can spend the evening watching TV in their room or engaging in various activities around the 10-acre campus, where amenities include a pool, walking paths, a recreation center and an athletic complex with a professionally run boxing program. Home-cooked meals are served throughout their stay.

This nurturing setting is part of the WhiteSands philosophy of helping patients to build their mental and physical health and teaching them to create and maintain a healthy, balanced routine they can carry with them in their daily life after treatment. The cornerstone of this is WhiteSands’ unique Life Skills Program, administered by the patient’s therapist, which uses visualization and similar strategies to help the patient build impulse control and other skills.

“This place definitely helped me with my addiction,” Mark concluded in his review, “and I would recommend this patient to anyone who needs help with their addiction.”

For those who need treatment for a substance use disorder for oneself or a loved one, visit WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab or call 877-959-2008. The center’s addiction specialists can assess recovery needs and help access the addiction treatment that provides the best chance for long-term recovery.

