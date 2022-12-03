PDFNJ’s Statewide Music Competition Seeking New Jersey High School Students to Showcase Their Musical Talents

Millburn, New Jersey, Dec. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) is inviting New Jersey high school students to create original music with substance use prevention messages as part of the 2023 Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition.

Back for its 19th year, the Your Song! Your Voice! music competition is a great opportunity for teens to have a free platform to promote their music while inspiring other teens. It is open to any type of music genres or any musical style. It does not matter what kind of music you might be into; jazz, rock, reggae, R & B and more, The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) wants to hear Your Song! Your Voice!

Entries will be accepted through Sunday, March 5, 2023. Students interested in sharing their musical talent can submit original music with lyrics about substance use prevention.

“The Your Song! Your Voice! music competition was established on the premise that music has an ability move people.” said Angelo Valente, PDFNJ’s executive director. “It is a great opportunity for today’s youth to, not only get their music heard by thousands, but also become peer leaders by creating positive messages about substance use prevention that can have a great impact on people’s lives.”

The music competition is sponsored by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, 95.9 WRAT and the New Jersey Broadcasters Association. A panel of judges will select a group of finalists whose songs will be showcased in the 19th annual virtual Prevention Concert on April 26, 2023.

“We are excited for WRAT to be involved in the Your Song! Your Voice! competition and work with these talented teens again this year,” said Jimmy Steal, Creative Services Director of WRAT. “We look forward to being a part of the competition and are proud to work with the NJ Broadcasters Association and the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.”

The winner of the Your Song! Your Voice! competition will be announced live on air, on 95.9 FM at the end of the Prevention Concert. The first-place winner will receive a $5,000 music contract. The second- and third-place performers will receive $3,000 and $2,000 music contracts, respectively, with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

For rules and information on how to enter the Your Song! Your Voice! music competition, contact Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985 or diane@drugfreenj.org or visit https://www.shoutdowndrugs.com/.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than 200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 217advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations