Jingjing Ye Announced Her Research on China's Ancient Infrastructure Preservation

Hangzhou, China, Dec. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jingjing Ye, Class 1 Registered Architect (PRC), announced her recent research results on how to develop China's Ancient Infrastructure Preservation. In fact, large-scale, fast-paced construction is common and popular in Zhejiang, China. Such groundwork has proven to be a successful investment as demand caught up.

“With a significant focus on sustainability, driven by the demands of clients abroad, all Chinese construction companies reinvest heavily into research & development.” Jingjing Ye declared.

Colleagues of Traditional Architecture Design Institute of Zhejiang Province recounted that Jingjing Ye put many efforts on the participation of completion of the China Fan Museum, the Lanting Tianzhang Temple restoration, and the Jiaxing Zicheng Archaeological Site Park Project, among other historically-focused sightseeing destinations, to enhance the visibility and influence of ancient China. These works greatly provide big helped on her achievements of these recent years of research.

Jingjing Ye stated that Zhejiang province has an abundance of space, and generation after generation could expand westward with only minimal encroachment into sensitive habitats. Throughout every region are thousands of years of cultural relics, ancient buildings, and archaeological sites that needs preservation. “People should put high emphasis on cultural conservation as citywide infrastructure planning is underway or in the shadow of it throughout smaller villages nearby. It can also bring specific issues to the forefront to help potential partners anticipate how China will approach future development domestically and abroad.” Jingjing Ye added.

Some official reports on architecture in China pointed out that in recent years there is high demand for experts like Jingjing Ye, Class 1 Registered Architect, a 2008 graduate of the Architecture of Zhejiang University. Therefore, after her contributions to the Grand Canal restoration project—reviving portions of the world's longest artificial river, elevating it to a UNESCO World Heritage Site—she is often called upon to consult as cities grow. As the research predicted, there will also more demands for architectures to make frequent trips to the countryside to teach others about conserving and reusing traditional architecture in China nowadays.

This research by Jingjing Ye said that the trend in social awareness will inspire others to reimagine how some ancient structures can continue to be used today if being preserved in a correct way. "Take wooden architecture as an example. Due to the influence of the land reform period, traditional houses were divided into several parts and distributed to different families. As the residents' standard of living has improved, the traditional wood-frame buildings are considered lacking in physical properties such as sound insulation, heat preservation, and fire prevention. Upkeep for the kitchen and bathroom facilities is difficult. In the face of these problems, the residents may arbitrarily demolish cultural relics, not realizing there are solutions. These situations are closely related to the awareness of the protection of ancient buildings." Jingjing Ye stated in her conclusion of the research.

To generate an objective and solid conclusion in her research for years, Jingjing Ye referred to her previous works "Guidelines for the Reuse of Zhejiang Traditional Houses Class Cultural Heritage Buildings," and "Diagram," "Guidelines for the Protection of Historic Buildings in Zhejiang Province." Due to Jingjing Ye’s persistency on ancient infrastructure preservation, this professional research has contributed to publications directed at protecting and utilizing cultural heritage buildings.

"Awakening the social consensus on the protection of ancient buildings requires the joint participation of multiple influences." Ye explains in her research.

To certain extent, Jingjing Ye’s research facilitates the awareness of seeing a way for China's growth to co-exist with heritage. As building design and techniques revolving around preservation become commonplace, it is true that tangible hope in modern architecture that reflects the cultural genes passed from generation to generation.

