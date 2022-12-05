Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
28.11.2022140 00071.8710 062 472
29.11.2022138 00072.8810 057 385
30.11.2022135 00073.049 860 090
01.12.2022135 00073.039 859 374
02.12.2022135 00072.489 784 611
Previous transactions 6 895 000  
    
Total transaction under the program7 578 00065.24494 405 379

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 24 030 403 shares, corresponding to 1.16% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


