Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market to Reach $749 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market generated $407.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $749.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $407.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $749.0 Billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 305 Segments Covered Business, Destination, End User, Mode of Transportation, and Region Drivers Increase in international trade across regions Rise in internet-based services Growing number of smartphone users Continuous enhancement of the e-commerce industry Growth in demand for the fast delivery of packages Opportunities Continuous developments in delivery services and emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation. Restraints Improper infrastructure & increased logistics costs and uncontrolled nature of logistics services.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Courier, express, and parcel firms were directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an integral part of value chains, both within and across international borders, courier, express, and parcel firms facilitate trade & commerce and help businesses get their products to customers. Hence, the supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic impacted the competitiveness, economic growth, and jobs loss in the courier, express, and parcel industry.

However, growth in the e-commerce sector significantly impacted the substantial parcel shipping volumes as expected.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market based on business, destination, end user, mode of transportation, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on business, the B2B segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the B2C segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the C2C segment.

Based on destination, the domestic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the international segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the services segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the wholesale and retail segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The report also studies the manufacturing, construction and utilities, and primary industries segments.

Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The airways segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes the railways and waterways segments.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market share, and is likely to mintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market analyzed in the research include ARAMEX, DHL, FedEx, One World Express Inc. Ltd., Poste Italiane, PostNL Holding B.V., Qantas Airways Limited, Royal Mail Group Limited, SF Express, Singapore Post Limited, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.

