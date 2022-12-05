[Latest] Global Lead Acid Battery Market Size/Share Worth USD 90 Billion by 2030 at a 5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (SSL Lead Acid Battery, Stationary Lead Acid Battery, Motive Lead Acid Battery), By Application (Automotive, UPS, Electric Bikes, Transport Vehicles, Telecom, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Lead Acid Battery Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 58 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 90 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Lead Acid Battery market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Lead Acid Battery market.

Lead Acid Battery Market: Overview

COVID-19 has an impact on the majority of nations. Globally, it severely impacted trade, business, and public health. There were travel restrictions enforced inside states and across borders due to lockdowns. In addition, stock market volatility and a slowdown in supply chain operations affected business and hampered economic growth. During the pandemic, the global lead acid battery market suffered significant financial losses and poor growth.

Growth Factors

The market is anticipated to increase due to the increasing use of lead-acid batteries in automobiles and Uninterruptible Power Sources (UPS), as well as some advancements in production techniques. In addition, the market size is anticipated to increase due to rising demand for the product in off-grid power generation.

Future industry demand is expected to be driven by growth in the transportation sector and an increase in applications for energy storage. The market for the product is also anticipated to increase quickly due to the expansion of the passenger car, motorcycle, and commercial vehicle manufacturing sectors. In addition, positive demand drivers include expanding UPS demand in finance, oil and gas, healthcare, and chemicals.

Including lead content in batteries, which has negative environmental implications, is one of the problems limiting the market. Additionally, despite lithium batteries’ dropping price, demand has slowed down due to the technological breakthroughs they provide. Different energy storage markets are predicted to rely more on lithium-ion due to ongoing cost reductions, which is also anticipated to constrain the industry.

However, the automotive industries in India, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam are expected to progress, presenting the potential for the market to expand. In addition, the demand for lead-acid batteries will likely increase over the years due to rising demand for zero-emission electric cars and technical developments.





The global Lead Acid Battery market is segmented as follows:

By Product

SSL Lead Acid Battery

Stationary Lead Acid Battery

Motive Lead Acid Battery

By Application

Automotive

UPS

Electric Bikes

Transport Vehicles

Telecom

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Please note that we also provide regional/country specific reports in case the global coverage is not of interest .

Segmental Overview

The market for Lead Acid Batteries is segmented into product and application. In terms of sales share, the automotive application segment was the largest in 2021. As a result of the expanding automobile industry, the widespread use of lead-acid batteries is anticipated to increase. Due to their robust distribution networks and easy access to their products at competitive rates, major automotive players, including Maruti Suzuki, TATA, Infinium Toyota, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Honda, Mahindra, and Nissan, have fueled the rise of the automotive sector in the Asia Pacific.

Regional Overview

In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global lead acid battery market, and it is anticipated that it will continue to do so during the forecast period. This region’s lead acid battery market is expanding due to a rising consumer preference for electric vehicles. Lead acid batteries are commonly used in electric cars because they are affordable, dependable, and offer cheap energy storage. Furthermore, lead-acid batteries are anticipated to have significant market expansion in the coming years due to the widespread use of energy storage applications in industrial sectors.

The world’s second-largest market was North America. The region’s well-developed industrial sector is likely to be the primary driver of market expansion. The need for lead-acid batteries has increased due to top automakers, including Toyota, General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Additionally, the region’s need for lead-acid batteries has increased due to the region’s expanded telecom sector and rising oil and gas-related activities following the shale gas boom.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Lead Acid Battery market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Lead Acid Battery market forward?

What are the Lead Acid Battery Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Lead Acid Battery Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Lead Acid Battery market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 54 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 90 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 58 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., SiteTel Sweden AB (NorthStar), Clarios, Yokohama Batteries Sdn. Bhd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Enersys, Exide Industries Ltd., Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG., GS Yuasa Corporation, Crown Battery Corporation, C&D Technologies Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co., Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd., Chaowei Power Holdings Limited., Zhangzhou Huawei Power Supply Technology Co. Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., B. B. Battery, Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Buy Now

Key Players Insights

The industry leaders are concentrating on strategic alliances to expand their product line and maintain their market share.

April 2022: To distribute and market motive power products throughout Denmark, Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, EnerSys, and Orogenic ApS entered a strategic cooperation agreement. The goal of this agreement was to increase the company’s market presence on a global scale.

May 2021: Amara Raja Batteries, the second-largest producer of lead-acid batteries in India, has resumed lead-acid battery production.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Prominent Players

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

SiteTel Sweden AB (NorthStar)

Clarios

Yokohama Batteries Sdn. Bhd.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Enersys

Exide Industries Ltd.

Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Crown Battery Corporation

C&D Technologies Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited.

Zhangzhou Huawei Power Supply Technology Co. Ltd.

Camel Group Co. Ltd.

B. Battery

Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments

2022: The technological minerals-owned firm Recycles Group Ltd. has built a new facility in Tipton, England, to recycle lead-acid batteries.

2021: According to GS Yuasa Corporation, Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Limited announced intentions to boost its annual production capacity for motorcycle lead-acid batteries to 8.4 million units.

This Lead Acid Battery Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Lead Acid Battery? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Lead Acid Battery Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Lead Acid Battery Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Lead Acid Battery Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Lead Acid Battery Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Lead Acid Battery Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Lead Acid Battery Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Lead Acid Battery Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Lead Acid Battery Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Lead Acid Battery Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Lead Acid Battery Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Lead Acid Battery Market Report

Lead Acid Battery Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative market analysis based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Lead Acid Battery Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Lead Acid Battery Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Lead Acid Battery market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Lead Acid Battery market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Lead Acid Battery market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and Industry Vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Lead Acid Battery market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Lead Acid Battery Industry.

Managers in the Lead Acid Battery sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Lead Acid Battery market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Lead Acid Battery products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

