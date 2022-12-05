Industrial Safety Gloves Market to hit $13.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Industrial Safety Gloves Market was estimated at USD 7.5 bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $13.5 bn by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technological advancements in industrial automation and robotics will have a positive influence on the industrial safety gloves industry trends. Next-generation personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand protection solutions are vital tools that ensure worker safety across industrial operations. The need for sustainable and eco-friendly PPE has led to the development of new products and solutions.

Rise in chemical plant accidents to drive chemical & liquid protection gloves demand

Industrial safety gloves market share from the chemical & liquid protection segment is anticipated to record over 5.2% CAGR between 2023-2032. Gloves designed for chemical & liquid protection safeguard workers from toxic chemicals including hazardous acids and bases. Some of the common applications of chemical-resistant gloves include handling adhesives, cleaning & maintenance, oil changing, and decanting substances.

Key reasons for Industrial Safety Gloves Market growth:

Occupational safety regulations and growing awareness of worker safety & security. Rapid industrialization in many regions driving demand for safety gloves. Technological advancement. Regulations and policies supporting the demand for protection gloves. Nitrile gloves to gain widespread demand across processing applications.

Based on material, industrial safety gloves market from nitrile gloves segment accounted for a revenue share of more than USD 1 billion in 2022. Nitrile gloves are made from copolymer nitrile butadiene rubber, which provides significant benefits including greater flexibility, tear resistance, and chemical resistance. The increasing demand for nitrile gloves across processing applications can be attributed to their ability to protect against oils, greases, acids, and caustics. They are highly suitable for workers who deal with mineral oils, vegetable oils, abrasions, and petroleum oils. Nitrile-butadiene rubber (NBR) is also used by textile manufacturers to improve the finish and waterproofing capabilities of woven and nonwoven fabrics.

High risk of hand injuries across mining applications

Industrial safety gloves Industry share from the mining application is estimated to reach more than USD 1 billion by 2032. Miners use backhand impact protection gloves to prevent any damage to knuckles and fingers. These gloves play a critical role in operations involving heavy-duty machinery and equipment. Hand protection is especially important in mining activities as workers need a high level of grip and dexterity with utmost safety. Mining workers are often employed in confined spaces and in operation-intensive processing plants that are typically subject to cold climates. This increases the need for durable industrial gloves that offer optimum insulation, along with greater resistance to shock, impact, and abrasion.

Surging industrial production activities across APAC

Asia Pacific industrial safety gloves market is projected to expand at over 5.4% CAGR between 2023-2032. The region is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative business landscape for safety glove manufacturers due to rapid industrialization in countries such as China and India. In August 2022, China’s industrial output surged by 4.2% from the previous year. Meanwhile, India has seen notable growth in industrial production in recent years, pushing the country’s economic growth. According to the Ministry of Statistics & Program Implementation (MoSPI), India’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) increased by 3.1% to 133.5 in September 2022.

Joint ventures to boost industrial safety gloves market expansion

Acme Safety, MCR Safety (Shelby Group International, Ansell Limited, ATG Sitec GmbH, MAPA Professional, Atlas Safety Products, Blaklader B.V., Ejendals AB, Arco Limited, Ekastu Safety GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., Kächele Cama Latex GmbH, Lebon Protection Industrielle, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Showa Glove Co., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Towa Corporation, Stego Gloves Technologies, and Uvex Group are some of the leading companies in the global industrial safety gloves industry. These participants are focusing on sustainable development.

