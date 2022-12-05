Top 10 Orthopedic Companies Sales Report 2022: Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, Arthrex, NuVasive, Globus Medical, Aesculap, DJO 2016-2023P

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Orthopedic Companies Sales 2016-2023P" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, Arthrex, NuVasive, Globus Medical, Aesculap and DJO will command 70% of the orthopedic market in 2023, according to our estimates.
Bolster your knowledge of the market leaders with this Excel-based special report. You'll find a worksheet with executive summary charts, a worksheet for each company containing sales figures by market segment (joint reconstruction, spine, trauma, etc.) for the years 2016 to 2023 and our rationale for our numbers.
Companies Mentioned
- Stryker
- DePuy Synthes
- Zimmer Biomet
- Smith+Nephew
- Medtronic
- Arthrex
- NuVasive
- Globus Medical
- Aesculap
- DJO
