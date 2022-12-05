Global Data Center Cooling Strategic Business Report 2022-2027: Escalating Energy-Efficiency Requirements of Modern Data Centers - The Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of the Market

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Center Cooling estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Air Conditioners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.4% CAGR and reach US$15.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Precision Air Conditioners segment is readjusted to a revised 18.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Data Center Cooling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 14.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.



Air Handling Units Segment to Record 16.1% CAGR



In the global Air Handling Units segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Cooling: A Vital Component in Data Center Operations

Cooling Accounts for Lion's Share of Data Center Maintenance Expenditure: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Data Center Spending for IT Equipment, Cooling Technologies and Others for the Year 2019

Breakdown of World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues (in %) by Structure Type for the Year 2019

Robust Growth on the Cards for Data Center Cooling Market

Escalating Energy-Efficiency Requirements of Modern Data Centers: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of the Market

Increased Spending on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Creates Fertile Environment

A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

Surging Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015 through 2022

Rising Importance of Data Center Outsourcing

Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)

IT Industry's Sustained Emphasis on Full-Scale Data Centers

Data Center Cooling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Liquid Cooling Technology Poised to Steer Overall Growth in the Data Center Cooling Market

CRAC and CRAH: Liquid Cooling Technologies that Replaced Air Conditioners in Data Centers

AI Steps-In to Revolutionize Data Center Cooling Landscape

Robotic Cooling Systems Find Favor

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Seek Broad-based Modifications to Cooling Infrastructure

Technology Improvements Widen Scope & Span of Cooling Technologies in Data Centers: A Review of Select Recently Launched Data Center Cooling Designs

ZutaCore Showcases HyperCool2T Direct-on-Chip Liquid Cooling System

Submer Rolls Out First-of-its-Kind SmartPodX Green OCP & Hyperscale-ready Immersion Cooling Solution

Forced Physics Introduces New Data Center Cooling System

Facebook Rolls Out New Datacenter Cooling System

Stulz Introduces Micro Data Center with Liquid Cooling Support

Rahi Systems Unleashes FlexIT Pod with Integrated In-Row Cooling System

EIC Solutions Unveils ProtectorT Series IT Rack Enclosure

Schneider Electric Rolls Out Second Generation InRow RC for Data Center Cooling

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

CANADA



JAPAN

Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

CHINA

Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

EUROPE

Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

FRANCE

Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

GERMANY

Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM

Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC

Data Center Cooling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION

