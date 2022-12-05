Insights on the Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization Probe Global Market to 2027 - North America Held the Major Share in the Market Owing to a High Incidence Rate of Genetic Disorders

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization Probe Market: Analysis By Product, By Technology, By End User, By Application, By Region Size And Trends With Impact Of COVID-19 And Forecast Up To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probe market in 2021 was valued at US$1.40 billion. The market value is expected to reach US$2.24 billion by 2027.

A Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe refers to a sub-atomic cytogenetic technique that uses fluorescent probes to visualize genetic materials. They are used to identify structural and numerical abnormalities in chromosomes, therapeutic drug monitoring and the identification of rare genetic diseases.

In comparison to the traditionally used standard cytogenetic (cell gene) tests, FISH tests can identify minute genetic changes that are usually missed under the microscope. These probes are therefore widely used for the diagnosis, prediction of outcomes and clinical management of cancer and genetic disorders. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: One of the most important factors impacting the global FISH Probe market is increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders. Furthermore, the growing requirements for in vitro Diagnostics (IVD) testing is driving the FISH Probe market. The development of automated IVD systems for laboratories and hospitals provide efficient, accurate, and error-free diagnoses. Also, IVD products with molecular diagnostic capabilities deliver effective and accurate results. Thus with growth in IVD testing, the Fluorescence In situ hybridization probe market is expected to propel during forecasted years. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as rapid urbanization, aging population, technological advancements and many other factors.

Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, lack of efficient digitalization solutions and advanced automation capabilities, etc.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as the escalating demand for big data, FISH automation, etc. The market players are seeking the third generation technologies in the FISH probe field. This includes the addition of powerful big data analytics tools, an AI algorithm for superior speed and accuracy in data interpretation, access to cloud computing for data management, and direct imaging technology for analysis of both dark field (FISH and immunofluorescence) and bright field (H&E, IHC) microscopy. The rising demand of big data is thus expected to influence growth positively in the FISH In situ hybridization probe market during forecasted years.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

In 2020, the global in FISH situ hybridization probe market had seen an acceleration in its growth rate due to the terms left by COVID-19. The concept of in situ hybridization probe plays a crucial role in studying the biology of the novel virus and identifying its potential threats to the human body. Therefore, the governments of various countries and private institutions have increased their funding on in situ hybridization probe to conduct extensive R&D to figure out the related findings. However, the lockdown imposed worldwide has affected the research process by slowing them due to the unavailability of the workforce and created a gap between supply and demand. However, the global in situ hybridization probe market is forecasted to grow at a better growth rate.

Competitive Landscape:

The FISH Probe market is a fragmented market. The industry is also filled with a myriad of small players who are, for the most part, overshadowed by bigger players due to their lack of distinctive product differentiation.

The key players in the global FISH Probe market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

Roche Holdings AG

Bio-Techne Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Biocare Medical LLC

Agilent Technologies

Sysmex Corporation

Abnova Corporation

LGC Group

Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Some of the strategies among key players in the market for FISH probe market are mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, in 2022, Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc. announced that the company has reached an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Curiosity Diagnostics, Sp. Z. o. o. from Scope Fluidics, S.A. (WSE NewConnect: SCP), a Warsaw, Poland, based developer of innovative technology solutions for the medical diagnostic and healthcare markets. Whereas, PerkinElmer launched the Cellaca PLX Image Cytometry System, a first-of-its-kind benchtop platform that enables researchers to assess multiple Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) of cell samples in a single automated workflow.

