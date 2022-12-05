Serstech welcomes new CFO

Simon Persson will join Serstech as Chief Financial Officer on March 1, 2023.



Simon has several years of experience from the auditing industry as Senior Associate at EY and has a strong background from working with growth companies. Simon most recently comes from Quicktest Scandinavia, where he held the role of CFO.

Simon has a master’s degree in business and economics from Linnaeus University.





For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 702 072 643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).



About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com.