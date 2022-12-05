Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2022: Leveraging AI, Machine Learning and Blockchain Technology Crucial for Future Growth

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawful Interception Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lawful interception market reached a value of nearly $3,019.9 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $3,019.9 million 2021 to $8,198.1 million in 2026 at a rate of 22.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2026 and reach $22,708.2 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the significant rise in criminal and terrorist activities, lawful interception in the virtual environment, a rise in government initiatives, a rise in technological advancements and an increase in investments. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent government regulations, high R&D expenditure, data protection and security of intercepted data and the coronavirus pandemic.



Going forward, increasing number of cybercrimes, a rise in volume of data traffic and the introduction of next-generation networks will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the lawful interception market in the future include IP networks contradicting lawful interception and the use of pirated cybersecurity solutions.



The lawful interception market is segmented by device into mediation devices, routers, intercept access point (IAP), gateways, switches, management servers, others. The mediation devices market was the largest segment of the lawful interception market by device, accounting for 29.9% of the total market in 2021. The routers market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in lawful interception market device, going forward at a CAGR of 23.9% during 2021-2026 period.



North America was the largest region in the lawful interception market, accounting for 45.0% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the lawful interception market will be Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 25.8% and 24.4% respectively from 2021-2026.



The top opportunities in the lawful interception market segmented by device will arise in the mediation devices segment, which will gain $1,453.6 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the lawful interception market segmented by network technology will arise in the voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) segment, which will gain $1,351.8 million of global annual sales by 2026.

The top opportunities in the lawful interception market segmented by communication content will arise in the voice communication segment, which will gain $1,637.9 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the lawful interception market segmented by end-user will arise in the lawful enforcement agencies segment, which will gain $3,083.7 million of global annual sales by 2026. The lawful interception market will gain the most in the USA at $1,900.9 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the lawful interception market include focus on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and blockchain technologies, focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions, focus on research and development, focus on implementing 5G technology and focus on implementing data-based communication technologies.



Player-adopted strategies in the lawful interception market include focus on launch of new products, focus on strengthening business operations through strategic partnerships and focus on expanding business operations through new partnerships and contracts.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3019.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $22708.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.4% Regions Covered Global

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Device: Mediation Devices; Routers; Intercept Access Point (IAP); Gateways; Switches; Management Servers; Others

2) By Network Technology: Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VOIP); Long Term Evolution (LTE); Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN); Worldwide Interoperability For Microwave Access (WIMAX); Digital Subscriber Line (DSL); Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN); Integrated Services For Digital Network (ISDN); Others

3) By Communication Content: Voice Communication; Video; Text Messaging; E-Mail; Data Downloads; Facsimile; Digital Pictures; File Transfer

4) By End-User: Lawful Enforcement Agencies; Government

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems

BAE Systems

Ericsson

Verint Systems Inc

SS8 Networks, Inc.

