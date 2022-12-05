Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Auditdata, Cochlear, Demant, GN Hearing & More

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bone anchored hearing aids market size reached US$ 249 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 403 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.36% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A bone anchored hearing aid (BAHA) is a surgical, implantable device used to treat individuals with different types of hearing loss. It has a titanium screw anchored to the mastoid bone behind the ear, which is connected to a small detachable sound processor through an abutment that propagates sound directly to the inner ear, bypassing skin impedance and subcutaneous tissues. It provides better sound quality and greater comfort compared to conventional hearing devices. Compared to the BTE (behind-the-ear hearing aids), it does not cause skin irritation, requires less energy, reduces aural discharge, and is gaining traction worldwide among children and adults with single-sided deafness and conductive or mixed hearing loss.



As the risk of developing hearing impairment increases with age, the rising geriatric population represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the growing instances of hearing loss in pediatrics, along with the high risk of surgery, are escalating the demand for soft band BAHA that acts as a non-surgical solution for a limited period.

Additionally, governing agencies of several countries are implementing rules and regulations that require neonates to be screened for hearing loss. This trend, along with the availability of better reimbursement coverage, is impacting the market growth positively. Apart from this, robotic platforms and surgical navigation systems are gaining popularity around the world to reduce BAHA surgical complications. The market players are also introducing advanced products to expand their consumer base. For instance, MED-EL, a company that manufactures hearing implants, launched ADHEAR. This non-implanted BAHA device is suitable for all ages and provides effortless hearing and reliable listening.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bone anchored hearing aids market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on raw material, hearing loss type and end user.



Breakup by Raw Material:

Titanium Alloy

Ceramics Composites

Others

Breakup by Hearing Loss Type:

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Mixed Hearing Loss

Single Sided Deafness

Breakup by End User:

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

