Chlorinated Paraffin Market Size Worth $2.7 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.4%: AMR

Portland, OR, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global chlorinated paraffin market generated $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a comprehensive study of dynamic market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1940

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.7 billion CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 266 Segments covered Product Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for chlorinated paraffin from several applications such as lubricating additives, plastics, rubber, paints, metal working fluids, and adhesives Opportunities Shift of production to long chain chlorinated paraffin Restrains Availability of substitutes



Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the end-use industries such as lubricating additives, plastics, rubber, paints, metal working fluids, and adhesives.

Despite a modest setback caused by COVID-19-induced national lockdowns and movement restrictions, the broad demand for lubricating adhesives in industrial applications is expected to accelerate the industry's growth in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global chlorinated paraffin market based on sensor, end use verticals, and region. The report provides analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1940

Based on product type, the medium chain segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the long chain segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the metal working fluids segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the lubricating segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global chlorinated paraffin market across Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate in terms revenue by 2031. Moreover, the region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global chlorinated paraffin market analyzed in the research include Aditya Birla Chemicals; Altair Chimica S.p.A.; Caffaro Industrie; Dover Chemical Corporation; Handy Chemical Corporation, Inc.; Ineos Chlor; Inovyn; KLJ Group; LEUNA Tenside GmbH, and Química del Cinca.

The report analyzes these key players of the global chlorinated paraffin market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorinated-paraffin-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.