Global Electrification of Oil & Gas Operations Market Research Report 2022: Decarbonization and Net Zero Goals will Stimulate Renewable Energy Investment and Process Electrification

This study explores electrification in the transition to decarbonization of upstream O&G operations. It examines the key enablers of electrification and opportunities segmented by renewable energy (wind and solar) technology and platform (onshore and offshore) type. A comprehensive analysis of existing electrification technologies across these sectors is included.
Alongside major trends such as carbon capture, hydrogen production and usage, and energy efficiency, the electrification of oil and gas (O&G) operations using renewable energy sources will be a major area of opportunity for decades to come.
Globally, governments are looking for solutions across sectors to mitigate climate change and support decarbonization, and the O&G industry holds the biggest opportunities. The route to decarbonization requires supportive regulatory frameworks that mandate energy efficiency and emission reduction measures across all sectors. To achieve a low-carbon future, significant economic investment in renewables; hydrogen; bioenergy; carbon capture, storage, and utilization (CCUS); and electrification are required.
Despite the significant potential to reduce carbon emissions, the electrification of O&G operations remains nascent. However, innovation among suppliers and supporting policies and regulatory frameworks from governments will boost adoption.
Most electrification technologies are commercially available, yet the high capital costs associated with replacing existing fossil fuel-based infrastructure, high electricity prices, lack of government incentives, and poor awareness are significant barriers to O&G electrification. But these restraints are changing as decarbonization goals become more urgent and a period of growth for electrification looms.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What role will electrification play in the energy transition and decarbonization of O&G operations?
- What needs to happen in the O&G industry to enable large-scale electrification?
- What can O&G companies do to reduce their scope 2 emissions?
- What technological developments are needed to achieve this electric transition?
- What will be the most attractive growth opportunities?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Oil & Gas (O&G) Electrification Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Value Chain
- Key Competitors
- Industrial Electrification Enablers
- Electrification: An Introduction
- Electrification: The Key Benefits
- Electrification: Enabling the Growth of Hybrid Energy Systems
- Carbon Emissions, Scope and Definitions
- Carbon Emissions, Reduction Strategies
- Global O&G Sector, Carbon Emissions
- Global O&G Sector, Reported Scope 2 Carbon Emissions
- Key Benefits of Upstream Oil & Gas Electrification
- Ways to Electrify the Upstream O&G Sector
- Oil & Gas Electrification Technologies
- Key Strategies to Accelerate Oil & Gas Electrification
- Oil & Gas Electrification: Development Roadmap
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
3. Key Pillars for Oil & Gas Electrification
- Pillars for Oil & Gas Electrification
- Solar Energy
- Wind Energy
- Energy Storage
- Drilling Technologies
- Forecast Assumptions
- Capacity Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
4. Trends by Renewable Energy Source: Solar and Wind
- Oil & Gas Investments in Renewable Energy by Source
- Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Solar Energy
- Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Wind Energy
5. Trends by Platform Type: Onshore and Offshore
- Investments in Renewable Energy by Type of Platform
- Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Onshore Platforms
- Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Offshore Platforms
6. Trends by Electrification Technology
- Microgrid Technologies
- Solar Lead Crystal Batteries
- Floating Wind Turbines
- Power from Shore
7. Oil & Gas Electrification Solution Providers
- Highlights of Key Players
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Floating Solar Energy
- Growth Opportunity 2: Power Conversion Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 3: Subsea Electrification
9. Next Steps
