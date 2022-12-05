Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Techniques Market Report 2022: A $4.5+ Billion Market in 2021 - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2027

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Techniques Market By Product Offered, By Technique, By Circulating Biomarker, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Techniques Market stood at USD 4,501.20 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.36%

When compared to open diagnostic surgery, minimally invasive biopsy reduces the number of surgical treatments required. In individuals with suspected or ambiguous breast lesions which can be identified by imaging, minimally invasive biopsy has taken the place of open excisional biopsy.

When compared to surgical excision, Minimally Invasive Biopsy (MIB) has a similar or higher level of precision which lessens the psychological toll on the patients and is less economical. Compared to open diagnostic surgery, MIB reduces the number of surgical procedures needed in patients with impalpable cancers like breast cancer.

The increased need for biopsy testing to detect cancerous cells, identify autoimmune, inflammatory, and infectious diseases, as well as the wide adoption of less invasive surgical methods has increased in the past few years and has highlighted the need for its further expansion. Early cancer detection and increased precision compared to incisional and excisional biopsies have been the constant drivers of this sector.

The biopsy with minimally invasiveness can detect cancer and advance the treatment monitoring and selection. The minimal invasive biopsy can be performed more than one time in comparison to the surgical biopsy for tissue extraction providing more ease in the biopsy process and detection of different type of cancers.



Rise in Cancer Cases Due to Multiple Factors



In many nations with low and medium Human Development Index (HDI), significant lifestyle changes, sociocultural contexts, and environments significantly impact the incidence of risk factors for cancers. The delaying of childbearing and having fewer children, as well as higher levels of excess body weight and physical inactivity, are among the common risk factors which increase the chances of breast cancer. Breast cancer incidence rates are increasing globally.

Due to lifestyle variables, including smoking, obesity, and alcohol consumption, cancer tends to be more common in high-income countries. It also predominates in nations with good health care systems, which can identify and cure cancer more effectively than those in low-income countries.

Furthermore, cancer survival rates in every nation continue to rise because of developments in medical knowledge and technology. Even while a smaller percentage of cancer patients pass away from the illness, the overall number of cancer-related deaths is rising.

This is sometimes ascribed to the fact that the world's population is aging faster than ever before, which increases the risk of developing cancer. The most common ways to express cancer rates are as a crude rate or an age-standardized rate, which accounts for the fact that some nations' populations are often younger than others.

Thus, early diagnosis and prevention is the basic step to decreasing the mortality rates, which is now being focused on the implementation of more awareness for the use of minimally invasive techniques for conducting biopsies.



Integration of Artificial Intelligence Will Support the Market Growth



The growing use of robotics in biopsy operations is one of the key trends in the market for minimally invasive biopsy technology. Robotic surgery has increased surgical accuracy and better vision of the operating site. Due to its capacity to offer greater control, and range of motion compared to conventional open operations, these devices are now being used more frequently.



Another development is the use of molecular imaging powered by Artificial Intelligence, which has the potential to significantly improve the diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

AI algorithms enable the comparison of a patient's current information with vast databases of patients who have already received treatment, potentially enabling the choice of the best treatment option and the prediction of the outcome of that option. In the case of colorectal cancers, capsule endoscopy (CE), which is a minimally invasive diagnostic method, is a potent alternate strategy.

Traditionally, colon CE has been a labor-intensive process that relies on human interpretation and analysis of the photographed pictures to find probable colorectal cancer (CRC) lesions. As the small intestine cannot be reached by traditional upper endoscopy or by colonoscopy, the use of capsule endoscopy provides an accessible way to evaluate the small intestine by the doctor.



Another AI advancement can be seen in liquid biopsies, where due to the size and complexity of the data produced by liquid biopsies, existing approaches are unable to process them efficiently. For automated assessments of these data and future predictions, machine learning is a potential method. Numerous ML techniques, including SVM, random forest (RF), and ANNs, have been successfully applied in the medical industry.



Initiatives at Global Level to Support Market Growth



WHO and IARC have collaborated with other UN organizations to enhance political commitment to cancer prevention and control globally. It aims to carry out research on the causes of human cancer and the mechanisms of carcinogenesis; and interact with other UN entities, including the International Atomic Energy Agency to track the prevalence of cancer (as part of the Global Initiative on Cancer Registries' activities) to reach out the countries where the availability of data is limited.



It is also focusing to determine the "best buys" and other high-priority, cost-effective cancer preventive and control measures which includes minimally invasive biopsy techniques and is also providing guidelines and standards to direct the development and application of programs for cancer prevention, early detection, screening, treatment, palliative care, and survivorship care in both adults and children.



The initiative also includes creating awareness for the application of minimally invasive biopsy techniques to enhance access to cancer treatments by bolstering local and national health systems.



Increasing Proliferation of the Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedure



Core needle biopsy and fine needle aspiration biopsy are two minimally invasive biopsy methods which are extensively used in breast biopsy and have several advantages over surgical biopsy. The costs are lower, there is less scarring, the diagnostic accuracy is almost the same, and there is no need for general anesthesia or sedation with minimally invasive biopsy.

In nations with low resources, where patients frequently arrive with advanced-stage breast cancer, a minimally invasive biopsy can enable accurate diagnosis and quick care in a cost-effective manner.

The execution of a successful program in minimally invasive breast biopsy is marked by several events: public awareness of these procedures' for being less invasive in nature, which can encourage women to seek care early; a shift in medical professionals' treatment philosophies that favors patient involvement in decision-making and acceptance of less intrusive but reliable diagnostic techniques.

