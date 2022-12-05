Kering: Press release - Disclosure of transactions in own shares - November 28 to December 02, 2022

English French

Paris, December 05, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from November 28 to December 02, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/11/2022 FR0000121485 8,147 543.8505 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,483 544.1813 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,390 543.8524 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 28/11/2022 FR0000121485 2,367 543.6726 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/11/2022 FR0000121485 9,246 553.4935 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,629 553.4666 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/11/2022 FR0000121485 848 553.8351 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,664 553.8452 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/11/2022 FR0000121485 10,274 564.8206 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,240 565.4875 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/11/2022 FR0000121485 615 566.2964 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/11/2022 FR0000121485 1,258 565.7530 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/12/2022 FR0000121485 9,232 567.5877 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,442 567.5113 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/12/2022 FR0000121485 694 567.5291 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/12/2022 FR0000121485 2,019 567.2256 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/12/2022 FR0000121485 8,828 561.5890 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,538 560.8181 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,328 561.3258 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,693 561.8209 AQEU TOTAL 66,935 558.2950

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2314724ac072b62a/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-November-28-to-December-02-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

