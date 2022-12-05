Hepsor AS financial calendar 2023

English Estonian

In 2022, Hepsor AS plans to disclose the consolidated financial results as follows:

15 February 2023 Unaudited interim report for Q4 and 12 months 2022 28 April 2023 Audited annual report for 2022 10 May 2023 Unaudited interim report for first three months 2023 26 July 2023 Unaudited interim report for six months and Q2 2023 1 November 2023 Unaudited interim report for nine months and Q3 2023

The annual general meeting of shareholders for 2022 financial year will be held in the second quarter of 2023. The exact time and location will be specified accordingly.

Anneli Simm

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +372 5615 7170

e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last eleven years Hepsor has developed more than 1,400 homes and 28,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 26 development projects with a total sellable space of 179,000 m2.