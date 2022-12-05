Asia Pacific Construction Industry Report 2022: Focus on Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, & Vietnam

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction and City Level Construction by Value , Q4 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the last two years, the housing sector remained in the bright spot in the Asia Pacific region. The low-interest rates and the shift in housing preferences to large homes resulted in the increased demand for new constructions and home improvements. However, with interest rates rising and inflation growing, the residential sector is expected to bear the impact from the short to medium-term perspective.



Collapses of construction firms continue in Australia amid rising inflation and supply chain pressures



The crisis engulfing the construction sector in Australia has further deepened in Q2 2022. With firms owing millions of dollars to suppliers and subcontractors, many firms have been placed into administration and liquidation. For instance,

In July 2022, Snowdon Developments, the Victoria-based construction firm, went into liquidation on the orders of the Supreme Court on the grounds of insolvency. Notably, the firm owed nearly US$$18 million to 250 creditors.

The collapse of Snowdon Developments follows similar failures throughout June 2022, including the name of prominent home builders such as Waterford Homes, another Victoria-based firm, which went into liquidation having debts amounting to US$600,000.

Some of the other home builders which collapsed under mounting debt include Affordable Modular Homes owing US$121,000 to creditors, whereas Statement Builders also failed, owing US$200,000 in taxes.

In 2022, some of the major construction firms, such as Probuild and Condev, also collapsed. These firms had projects underway or on the books worth billions of dollars. The fate of Metricon, the largest home builder in Australia, having around 4,000 homes under construction in June 2022, remains uncertain even after a US$30 million cash injection by its stakeholders and promises of government support.

The Chinese government plans to pump US$1 trillion into the construction of infrastructure megaprojects



To boost the Chinese economy, the government is planning to increase its investment in the development of infrastructure megaprojects, including high-speed rail and water tunnels.

In August 2022, the Chinese government announced that it is pumping trillions of yuan into infrastructure investment.

This investment from the Chinese government is expected to have a significant impact on the economy. In the near term, the infrastructure investment can boost employment, thereby providing much-needed relief to millions of job seekers in China. Whereas, from the long-term perspective, the investment can help the government's ambition of becoming a more urbanized and high-income economy.

Some of the infrastructure megaprojects where the government is expected to allocate funds include the construction of 1,629 km of high-speed rail from Sichuan province in the Southwest to the Tibetan capital Lhasa.

Notably, the construction of canals, reservoirs, and dams has been stepped up, with over 800 billion yuan set to be invested in those construction projects in 2022. The most ambitious of those is the 200 km long tunnel moving water from the Yangtze River to a reservoir that feeds Northern China.

Apart from these investments, the government is also expected to fund the building of urban infrastructure, including urban roads, water, and gas pipe networks, and parks, accounting for the bulk of the government spending on infrastructure projects.

Government spending on infrastructure projects surges during Q2 2022



Over the last few years, the Indian government has carried out several infrastructure projects, resulting in increased spending on the sector. This trend has continued further in Q2 2022.

Government spending on infrastructure projects has seen a sharp surge in Q2 2022. Compared to Q2 2021, the capital expenditure during the quarter surged 57% to reach INR 1,75,000 crore.

Notably, the government is well on its course to building more national highways and rail lines during the 2015 to 2025 period. By the end of 2025, the government is planning to have the total length of national highways reach 1,80,000 km, while that of the rail lines reach 1,20,000 km.

This is much higher than what the government has cumulatively done during the 1950 to 2015 period. Notably, between 1950 to 2015, India built 4,000 km of national highways, thereby taking the total length to 77,000 km in 2015.

Foreign workers are expected to become a crucial driving force for the growth of the Japanese construction industry



The shortage of foreign workers because of strict border controls imposed by the government in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in delays in construction projects. Notably, in the Japanese construction industry, which has been plagued by the shortage of skilled laborers - a consequence of the aging population in Japan, foreign workers play a crucial role.



This report provides data and trend analyses on Asian construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,500+ charts and 1,200+ tables. It details market size & forecast, top cities construction data, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



This title is a bundled offering, comprising 13 country reports:

Country Report 1 - Australia Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 2 - Bangladesh Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 3 - China Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 4 - India Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 5 - Indonesia Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 6 - Malaysia Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 7 - Philippines Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 8 - Singapore Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 9 - South Korea Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 10 - Sri Lanka Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 11 - Taiwan Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 12 - Thailand Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 13 - Vietnam Construction Industry Databook Series

Scope



Market Data and Insights

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms



