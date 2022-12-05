European PV Market Report 2022-2025: Policy Trends and Market Drivers Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European PV Market Report 2022-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This updated report provides an overview of market trends in 2021 in Europe are given, together with projections until 2025

Moreover, this report provides a detailed analysis of both established and emerging PV markets in Europe, with around 100 graphs and tables giving key insights on national PV market dynamics, for various segments.

What you can find in this report:

Regional and local expertise in key markets

Regional analysis

33 countries market forecasts

Annual and cumulative market forecast at country level from 2020 to 2025

Quarterly market forecast at global level from 2020 to 2022

Historical market data from 2015 to 2021

Utility-scale and rooftop segmentation forecast

33 country legal framework analysis

Optional: order all market data on spreadsheet pivot table

Policy trends and market drivers analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction - A Qualitative and Quantitative PV Market Report

2. Methodology

3. Market data

4. Scenarios to 2025

5. Segmentation

6. Sources

7. Parameters: AC - DC & Shipments - Installations

8. PV Market Segments addressed in this Report

9. PV technologies

10. Abbreviation list

11. Trends in Policies and Business Models

12. General Environment & Market Drivers

13. General criteria for PV development in Europe

14. Unsubsidized PV and electricity market design

15. Unsubsidized distributed PV in Europe

16. Regulatory Environment: the case of Retroactive measures

17. Increased Competition

18. Impact of COVID-19

19. Other uncertainties

20. EU policies

21. General support policies evolution

22. Specific support schemes

23. EU Green Deal and recovery package

24. EU Solar Energy Strategy

25. Tendering processes

26. Self-consumption policies

27. Policies supporting electric energy storage and electric mobility

28. Grid financing and additional taxes, Trade barriers

29. European Market Perspective Until 2025

30. Global Market Outlook Synthesis

31. European Market

32. Understanding 2019 & 2020 in a nutshell

33. The market in 2021

34. Short term growth 2022-2023

35. Medium term growth 2024-2025

36. Aggregated vision

37. Projected economic value

38. Market segmentation

39. National Perspectives until 2025 - Country factsheets

