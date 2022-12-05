European PV Market Report 2022-2025: Policy Trends and Market Drivers Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European PV Market Report 2022-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This updated report provides an overview of market trends in 2021 in Europe are given, together with projections until 2025
Moreover, this report provides a detailed analysis of both established and emerging PV markets in Europe, with around 100 graphs and tables giving key insights on national PV market dynamics, for various segments.
What you can find in this report:
- Regional and local expertise in key markets
- Regional analysis
- 33 countries market forecasts
- Annual and cumulative market forecast at country level from 2020 to 2025
- Quarterly market forecast at global level from 2020 to 2022
- Historical market data from 2015 to 2021
- Utility-scale and rooftop segmentation forecast
- 33 country legal framework analysis
- Optional: order all market data on spreadsheet pivot table
- Policy trends and market drivers analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction - A Qualitative and Quantitative PV Market Report
2. Methodology
3. Market data
4. Scenarios to 2025
5. Segmentation
6. Sources
7. Parameters: AC - DC & Shipments - Installations
8. PV Market Segments addressed in this Report
9. PV technologies
10. Abbreviation list
11. Trends in Policies and Business Models
12. General Environment & Market Drivers
13. General criteria for PV development in Europe
14. Unsubsidized PV and electricity market design
15. Unsubsidized distributed PV in Europe
16. Regulatory Environment: the case of Retroactive measures
17. Increased Competition
18. Impact of COVID-19
19. Other uncertainties
20. EU policies
21. General support policies evolution
22. Specific support schemes
23. EU Green Deal and recovery package
24. EU Solar Energy Strategy
25. Tendering processes
26. Self-consumption policies
27. Policies supporting electric energy storage and electric mobility
28. Grid financing and additional taxes, Trade barriers
29. European Market Perspective Until 2025
30. Global Market Outlook Synthesis
31. European Market
32. Understanding 2019 & 2020 in a nutshell
33. The market in 2021
34. Short term growth 2022-2023
35. Medium term growth 2024-2025
36. Aggregated vision
37. Projected economic value
38. Market segmentation
39. National Perspectives until 2025 - Country factsheets
