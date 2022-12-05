Worldwide Retail Analytics Industry to 2028 - by Component, Business Function, Organization Size, End-user, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Analytics Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Business Function (Finance, Marketing and sales, Human Resources), Organization Size, End User, Application, Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW)-Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest report on Retail Analytics Market understands market size estimates, forecasts, market shares, competition analysis, along with industry trends of Retail Analytics with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps analysis.
Analysis of the global market with a special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes a detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings.
Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.
The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for the last few years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
The report also covers qualitative analysis of the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.
Market Analysis and Insights: Retail Analytics Market Analysis & Insights
Retail Analytics Market Scope and Market Size
Retail Analytics market is segmented by Component, Business Function, Organization Size, End User, Application, Region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Retail Analytics market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2022-2028.
The report further studies the market development status and future and Retail Analytics Market trends across the world. Also, it splits Retail Analytics market segmentation by Component, Business Function, Organization Size, End User, Application, Region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.
Reasons to purchase this Retail Analytics Market Report:
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Retail Analytics Market over the next years.
- Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and Retail Analytics market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.
- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.
- Identify the major channels that are driving the global Retail Analytics market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.
- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global Retail Analytics market.
- Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. INTRODUCTION
3. MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Industry Segmentation
3.2. Market Trends Analysis
3.3. Major Funding & Investments
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Pricing Analysis
4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON RETAIL ANALYTICS MARKET
4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Component
4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Business Function
4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Organization Size
4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By End User
4.5. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Application
4.6. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Region
5. RETAIL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Solutions
5.3. Services
6. RETAIL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY BUSINESS FUNCTION
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Finance
6.3. Marketing and sales
6.4. Human Resources
6.5. Operations
7. RETAIL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY Organization Size
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Large Enterprises
7.3. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
8. RETAIL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Offline
8.3. Online
9. RETAIL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Merchandising analysis
9.3. Pricing analysis
9.4. Customer analytics
9.5. Promotional analysis and planning
9.6. Yield analysis
9.7. Inventory analysis
9.8. Others
10. RETAIL ANALYTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
11. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Top Companies Ranking
11.3. Market Share Analysis
11.4. Recent Developments
11.4.1. New Product Launch
11.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
11.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
11.4.4. Rewards & Recognition
12. COMPANY PROFILES
12.1. Microsoft
12.2. IBM
12.3. Oracle
12.4. Salesforce
12.5. SAP
12.6. AWS
12.7. SAS Institute
12.8. Qlik
12.9. Manthan
12.10. Bridgei2i
12.11. MicroStrategy
12.12. Teradata
12.13. HCL
12.14. Fujitsu
12.15. Domo
12.16. Google
12.17. FLIR Systems
12.18. Information Builders
12.19. 1010Data
12.20. Capillary
12.21. RetailNext
12.22. WNS
12.23. True Fit
12.24. Vend
12.25. Fit Analytics
12.26. Edited
12.27. Decision6
12.28. Cubelizer
12.29. ThinkInside
12.30. Dor Technology
12.31. Glimpse Analytics
12.32. Pygmalios
12.33. Orenda Software Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrf50y