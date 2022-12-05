New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Game-based Learning: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370364/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, game type, industry and geography.



The report also includes a section on the leading players in the market.It also explains the main drivers, competitive landscape and current GBL market trends.



The report concludes with a focus on the GBL vendor landscape, including detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global GBL market.



Report Includes:

- 36 data tables and 31 additional tables

- In-depth overview of the global market for game-based learning (GBL) technology

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Evaluation and forecast the game-based learning market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, game type, end user, deployment, and geographic region

- Assessment of major driving trends, challenges, and opportunities in this innovation driven market, along with current trends, new developments, and regulatory implications within the marketplace

- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

- Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and competitive landscape

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Minecraft, Layup, Centrical and Gametize



Summary:

The education industry is slowly shifting toward digitization.Delayed change is a positive thing, as it helps to prevent the hazards of implementing educational fads before they have been thoroughly evaluated.



Therefore, it results in a system that is slow to adapt to the world of technology, which is changing at a rapid rate. The only way to really change the systemic approach to education is to boost that response rate, which is no easy undertaking.



New advances such as digital learning and subscription-based learning in learning styles have evolved with various functionalities that are significantly enriching the learning experience, as technology has continued to change the field of education.These learning strategies have improved the accessibility of educational institutions and their resources through e-Learning platforms.



The learning experience for students is also enhanced specifically by these teaching strategies. According to Muzzy Lane, a technology company developing GBL software tools in the Education Technology space, students who use GBL are able to absorb practical information while having a distinctive learning experience. The

global GBL market value was $REDACTED in 2021, and it is expected to record a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during forecast period to reach $REDACTED in 2027.

