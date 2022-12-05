New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trauma Care Centers Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370336/?utm_source=GNW





The global trauma care centers market is expected to grow from $ 18.49 billion in 2021 to $ 19.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The trauma care center market is expected to grow to $ 24.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The trauma care center market consists of the sale of trauma care center services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for taking care of patients suffering from traumatic injuries.Trauma care centers refer to a center in the hospital that is equipped with specialized staff who can take care of trauma cases.



The main objective of the trauma system is to provide the right service to the right patients. Trauma care centers are usually expensive, but they have trained staff that can handle a variety of conditions and medical cases.



The main types of facilities provided by trauma care centers are in-house and standalone.The in-house trauma care center services refer to a trauma care facility that is a specialized area within a hospital building.



It is used to give special care to trauma patients.The different trauma injuries include falls, traffic-related injuries, stabs or wounds or cuts, burn injuries, brain injuries, and others.



The various services provided by trauma care centers are inpatient, outpatient, and rehabilitation.



North America was the largest region in the trauma care centers market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the trauma care centers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing number of traumatic injury-related emergency department visits is expected to propel the growth of the trauma care center market going forward.A traumatic injury refers to physical injuries that are sudden and severe in nature and which require immediate medical attention.



The growing number of traumatic injury-related emergency department visits compels the trauma care center market to provide better quality services for patients, which leads to an increase in the demand for trauma care centers.For instance, according to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an American government agency, in 2022, there will be approximately 130 million visits to emergency departments in America, of which 35 million visits are related to various injuries.



Furthermore, according to a journal article published by the National Library of Medicine, an American medical library in 2021, there was an increase in penetration trauma from 10.3% to 13.0% in 2021. Therefore, the growing number of traumatic injury-related emergency department visits is driving the growth of the trauma care center market.



Technological advancements are key trends gaining popularity in the trauma care center market.Many companies or hospitals operating in the trauma care center market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position and provide the best treatment for trauma patients.



For instance, in November 2020, Johnson and Johnson Medtech, a US-based healthcare services and, technology company, introduced its new surgical robotic platform called Ottava.The new system is designed in such a way that it has six arms to provide more control and flexibility during surgery.



In addition that this platform has a zero footprint design to enable patient access, increase space in the operating room, and improve the workflow.This system would help in the treatment of trauma patients more efficiently and effectively.



According to the company, there are no robotic platforms available in the market which provides control and coordination across a full breadth of the procedure.



In February 2022, Criticare Asia Hospitals, an Indian multi-specialty hospital acquired Kohinoor hospital for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would help Criticare become one of the most advanced multispecialty hospitals where Criticare would have three facilities in total which has 24 hours trauma care and other facilities along with a large number of medical staff to address all major and minor health issues.



Kohinoor Hospital is an Indian multi-specialty hospital that provides a trauma care center and various medical treatments.



The countries covered in the trauma care centers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



