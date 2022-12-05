Worldwide Smart Shoe Industry to 2032 - Growing Trend of Online Purchases has Significant Impact on Footwear Products

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Shoe Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Close to half a million pairs of smart shoes were sold in 2022, as indicated by a recent study of ESOMAR-certified market research. An average 22% Y-o-Y growth is envisaged for the revenue of smart shoe market, over the coming years.

More than 1/3rd of the global sales of smart shoes is accounted for by North America, followed by Europe. ESOMAR-certified market research report prompts at the significantly high potential for the smart shoe market in APEJ.

Functionality & Feature Upgrade - Key to Succeed in Smart Shoe Industry

As increasing consumer proclivity for health and fitness related products has been elevating the prospects of smart wearables landscape, it is highly likely that smart shoes will also establish a firmer base in coming years. Functional capabilities of smart shoes tracking the data of running or walking, running routes, calories burned, and activity speed will continue to place smart shoes in today's desirable products category.

Other important technologies such as GPS navigation are also likely to uplift applicability of smart shoes in the tech savvy age. According to ESOMAR-certified market research analysis, navigation shoes will remain bestselling in the smart shoe market, accounting for more than half of the global smart shoe sales. Step counting smart shoes are also cited as a popular category among consumers of smart shoes.

With leading manufacturers of smart shoes concentrating on enhancing overall customer experience by investing more efforts in improving the cushioning effect, stability, road-holding ability, breathability, shock absorption, and lightweight, the report is anticipating more innovation in the smart shoe industry, translating into higher traction for innovative offerings in the smart shoe category.

Key Manufacturers of Smart Shoes Preferring Technological Collaborations, Targeting New Product Launches

The market is dominated by global brands such as Under Armour, Nike, and Puma among others. However, the study highlights that Chinese players have been strategizing on strengthening their market footprint, recently, boosting the level of competition further.

Moreover, relatively smaller, private-label brands are securing their position in the global smart shoe market by offering competitively priced products, which is likely to emerge as a point of concern for industry giants in the long run.

From Nike's self-lacing sneakers launched a couple of years ago, followed by Li Ning's smart shoes enabled with military-grade motion sensors, in partnership with Xiomi, product innovation has been the most preferred developmental strategy among leading players.

Over innovation, leading companies in smart shoe market are entering strategic partnerships with tech giants.

The strategic partnership between SR Max (SR Max Slip Resistant Shoes) and Sole Power, LLC to jointly develop self-charging smart work boots, and that between Genesis Rehab Services and Sensoria Fitness for the development of a smart footwear product for diabetes patients, mark some of the recent examples.

Puma's relaunch of the oldest RS-Computer Shoes (2022) initiated a trend wave of launching older products in the category, with technological and feature upgrade.

The report has a dedicated section for strategic profiles of some of the most prominent players actively competing in the global smart shoe market landscape. A few among them include Puma, Under Armour, Adidas, Li Ning (Xiaomi), Nike, Salted Venture, Digitsole, Orphe, Powerlace, Intellinium, GTX Corp, Lechal Company, EasyJet, and E-Vone.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Key Market Trends

2.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

2.1.1. Increasing Demand For Smart Wearable

2.1.2. Strategic Partnership Between Footwear Giants and Technology Providers

2.1.3. Marketers Reach Out To Millennial

2.1.4. Desirable Claims By Manufacturers & Brand Owners

2.1.5. Growing Adoption of Smart Technologies

2.1.6. Popularity for More Convenient, Hygienic and Eco-friendlier Products

2.1.7. Innovative Products- Comfortable for Patients

2.1.8. Popularity of Pressure Detecting Shoes to Reduce Knee Loading

2.1.9. Changing Retail Landscape

2.1.10. Growing Trend of Online Purchase Has Significant Impact On Footwear Products

2.1.11. Consumers Selecting for At-home Services, Using e-Commerce

2.1.12. New Brands Entering The Market

2.1.13. Globalization Impacting Lifestyles

2.1.14. Urbanization and Population Growth

2.1.15. Rise in Sports Participations

2.1.16. Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

2.2. Product Innovation Trends

2.3. Evolution of Shoes Industry

2.4. Future Prospects of Shoes Industry

3. Brand Mapping Analysis

3.1. Price v/s Product

3.2. Value for Money

3.3. Top of Mind Smart Shoe Brands

3.4. Brand Portfolio-by Key Players

3.5. Brand Loyalty Mapping

3.6. Usage Pattern Overview (Daily/ Weekly/Monthly/Yearly)

4. Adapting To shifting Demographics (Already Using v/s Willing To Use)

4.1. Gen Z

4.2. Millennials

4.3. Generation X

4.4. Baby Boomers

4.5. Silent Generation

5. Connected Insoles: Revolutionizing The Future of Footwear Industry

5.1. Prefabricated V/S Customize Orthopedic Insoles

5.2. Connected Wireless via Bluetooth to the Smart Phones

5.3. Better Understand the Movements

5.4. Temperature Control

5.5. Technologies Used in Connected Insoles

5.6. Connected Insole To Support Healthy Aging People

6. Covid-19 Impact On Retail Industry

6.1. Coronavirus Impact Matrix

6.2. Consumers View Travel and Tourism as Having High Virus Risk

6.3. Sales Increased Dramatically Across Most Categories; Paper Products, Home Care and Frozen Foods Spiked in all Countries

6.4. Europe Consumers Impact - Winning and Losing Segment Spending

6.5. Consumers Shifting Toward Spending Online Sales Channel

7. Impact of Covid-19 on Smart Shoe Market

8. Global Smart Shoe Market Demand Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

9. Global Smart Shoe Market - Pricing Analysis

10. Global Smart Shoe Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

11. Market Background

11.1. Footwear Industry Overview

11.1.1. Global Footwear Import & Export Scenario

11.1.2. Various Categories of Footwear

11.1.3. Per Capita Consumption On Footwear

11.1.4. Rural v/s Urban Footwear Demand Overview

11.1.5. Purchasing Pattern (Daily/ Weekly/Monthly/Yearly)

11.1.6. Branded v/s Unbranded Market Overview

11.1.7. Future Trends

11.1.8. Consumer Preference For Footwear

11.1.9. Competiveness of Footwear Brands

11.1.10. Growth Factors For Footwear Industry

11.2. Macro-Economic Factors

11.3. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis

11.4. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

11.5. Consumer Sentiment Analysis

11.6. Social Media Sentiment Analysis

11.7. PESTLE Analysis of Smart Shoes Market

11.8. Porter's Five Force

11.9. Market Dynamics

11.9.1. Drivers

11.9.2. Restraints

11.9.3. Opportunity Analysis

12. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Product Type

12.1. Introduction/Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Product Type, 2016 - 2021

12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2022 - 2032

12.3.1. Step Counting Shoes

12.3.2. Positioning shoes

12.3.3. Navigation shoes

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

13. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by End User

13.1. Introduction/Key Findings

13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By End User, 2016 - 2021

13.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2022 - 2032

13.3.1. Adult

13.3.2. Children

13.3.3. Senior Citizen

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User

14. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Consumer Orientation

14.1. Introduction/Key Findings

14.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Consumer Orientation, 2016 - 2021

14.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Consumer Orientation, 2022 - 2032

14.3.1. Male

14.3.2. Female

14.3.3. Unisex

14.3.4. Boys

14.3.5. Girls

14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Consumer Orientation

15. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Application

15.1. Introduction/Key Findings

15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Application, 2016 - 2021

15.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022 - 2032

15.3.1. Healthcare Footwear

15.3.2. Smart Safety Footwear

15.3.3. Sports Footwear

15.3.4. Comfort Footwear

15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

16. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Sales Channel

16.1. Introduction/Key Findings

16.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Sales Channel, 2016 - 2021

16.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2022 - 2032

16.3.1. Modern Trade

16.3.2. Convenience Stores

16.3.3. Specialty Stores

16.3.4. Multi-Brand Stores

16.3.5. Online Retailers

16.3.6. Other Sales Channel

16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sales Channel

17. Global Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, by Region

18. North America Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

19. Latin America Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

20. Europe Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

21. East Asia Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

22. South Asia Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

23. Oceania Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

24. Middle East and Africa Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

25. Market Structure Analysis

25.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Smart Shoe)

25.2. Market Concentration

25.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

25.4. Market Presence Analysis

25.4.1. By Regional Footprint of Players

25.4.2. Product Footprint by Players

25.4.3. Channel Footprint by Players

26. Competition Analysis

26.1. Competition Dashboard

26.2. Pricing Analysis by Competition

26.3. Competition Benchmarking

26.4. Competition Deep Dive

26.4.1. Under Armour, Inc.

26.4.1.1. Overview

26.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

26.4.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

26.4.1.4. Sales Footprint

26.4.1.5. Strategy Overview

26.4.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

26.4.1.5.2. Product Strategy

26.4.1.5.3. Channel Strategy

26.4.2. Nike, Inc.

26.4.3. Digitsole

26.4.4. Adidas Group

26.4.5. PUMA SE

26.4.6. Salted Venture Inc.

26.4.7. No new folk studio Inc.

26.4.8. Sole Power, LLC

26.4.9. Powerlace Technology Inc.

26.4.10. Intellinium

26.4.11. B-Shoe Ltd.

26.4.12. Zhor-Tech.

26.4.13. Li Ning Company Limited

26.4.14. 361 Degrees International Limited

26.4.15. Others

27. Country Level Smart Shoe Market Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

28. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

29. Research Methodology

