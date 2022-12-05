Global Loan Origination Software Market to Offer Revenue Opportunity of $9,544.70 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The use of loan origination software has become increasingly prevalent in the banking and lending industries. Astute Analytica conducted a new study to estimate the global loan origination software market. The results showed that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.73% between 2022 and 2030. The software allows banks to process applications more quickly and accurately. This improves the overall customer experience, as well as reduces the processing time and costs associated with loans.

Astute Analytica has identified five key areas that will drive growth for these of the global loan origination software market:

Growing demand from banks and other financial institutions for loan origination software that can automate workflow and manage information more effectively;

Increasing number of regulations related to financial services and compliance;

Emergence of new market entrants with innovative technologies;

Steady demand from consumers for easier access to credit products;

Rapid expansion in mobile banking.

There are several different types of loan origination software available, each with its own benefits. Some of the most popular software products in the global loan origination software market include:

Microsoft Dynamics AX: Microsoft Dynamics AX is a comprehensive financial management system that was developed by Microsoft Corporation. It is used by banks to manage their banking operations, including loan application processing.

Oracle Financial System: Oracle Financial System is another popular loan origination software program. It offers bank administrators a comprehensive set of features for managing their financial operations, including loan processing.

Prestashop: Prestashop is an open-source shopping cart application that can be used to process loan applications. It is free to use and easy to set up, making it an ideal solution for small businesses who want to start processing loans.

How Would Global Loan Origination Software Market Report Would Help You?

Astute Analytica's analysis of loan origination software market report provides insights on the current industry and leading platforms. The report covers a wide range of topics such as market size, trends, installed base, payments, usage and benefits. The analysis is based on in-depth interviews with various stakeholders in the industry. The report features an analysis of the leading loan origination software platforms from both a technology and business perspective. We have analyzed the various features offered by these platforms to provide a comprehensive understanding of their competitive strengths and weaknesses.

The report provides an overview of the global loan origination software market and its growth prospects over the next few years. The report also covers the various uses cases for this technology including small and medium businesses, fleet leasing and corporate lending. The report emphasizes the importance of adoption rate for these platforms and examines how it affects their overall business dynamics. The report also looks at how payments are handled by these platforms and evaluates their potential benefits over other methods of loan origination.

Top 4 Players Generates Over 29% Revenue of Global Loan Origination Software Market

Fiserv Inc., LeadSquared, Finastra and ICE Mortgage Technology Inc. are the top 4 players in the loan origination software market and they are collectively holding over 29.6% market share. They each offer unique features and services that make their products the best in the market. Fiserv's Loan Originator Solutions (LOS) is the most popular loan origination software in the world. It is used by banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to process mortgage applications. LOS provides a comprehensive platform that helps lenders with everything from pre-qualification to underwriting and closing.

Fiserv Inc Holds over 11.9% Market Share

Fiserv is a major player in the origination software market with a share of 11.9% in 2021. Astute Analytica's analysis of Fiserv found that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the loan origination software market. It has a strong customer base and developed its origination software solutions specifically for banks and other financial institutions. Furthermore, it was found that Fiserv offers competitive pricing and has a wide range of features to accommodate different needs of lenders. Fiserv also has a strong R&D team with experience in developing innovative solutions for the loan origination software market. This team has developed tools such as UndoCopy, which helps lenders achieve faster turnaround times for loans applications. We believe that Fiserv's products and capabilities give it an edge over its rivals in the market and will help the company grow significantly over the next few years.

Fiserv offers a product called Origination Advantage that allows lenders to work with a single customer portal and manage loan requests from multiple lending partners. This feature makes it easier for lenders to keep track of their loans and oversee the progress of their borrowers. Astute Analytica also found that Fiserv has been successful in developing partnerships with other companies in the industry. For example, Fiserv collaborated with Pinnacle Financial Partners to create a product called Pinnacle Lending Connect that helps lenders connect with borrowers online. This arrangement ensures that lenders can find qualified borrowers and speed up the process of approving loans. Overall, our analysis suggests that Fiserv is thriving in the loan origination software industry and is continuing to develop innovative products that make banking easier for both lenders and borrowers.

Banks are Responsible to Generate Over 45% Revenue of Global Loan Origination Software Market

Banks are the largest consumers of loan origination software in terms of revenue. This genre of software is designed to automate complex processes and reduce time spent on tasks such as application processing, underwriting, and tracking delinquent loans. Not surprisingly, banks across all sizes are accounted for the highest revenues within the loan origination software market. In 2021, the top 10 banking institutions accounted for more than 26% of total revenue generated by the market. By 2030, banks are expected to account for over 50% of total revenue. The largest benefit that banks derive from using loan origination software is the reduction in time spent on manual activities.

According to Astute Analytica’s analysts, this software allows banks to focus on higher-value tasks, such as assessing credit risk and forecasting future cash flows. In addition, these products provide reporting features that allow banks to track their performance over time. A key challenge that banks face when adopting loan origination software is ensuring that the product meets their specific needs and requirements. Many lenders in the global loan origination software market prefer products that offer a broad range of functionality, while others require specialized features specific to their business model.

The main reasons banks choose loan origination software are its ease of use and speed. The report found that 68% of banks cite ease of use as a major reason for using the software. In addition, 73% of banks say that the speed of the software is important to them, with an average time saved per loan being 12 days. This is in large part due to the ability to complete loans within tight deadlines. As the largest users of the global loan origination software market, banks have an advantage over their competitors when it comes to finding the best product. This allows them to more easily identify potential issues and make necessary changes before any issues arise. In addition, banks can centrally manage their workflow, which ultimately leads to faster turnaround times for their customers.

Overall, loan origination software is a critical tool used by banks to streamline their operations and manage risk associated with lending.

Top Players in the Global Loan Origination Software Market

LeadSquared

Finastra

Fiserv Inc.

ICE Mortgage Technology Inc.

Calyx Technology Inc.

Comarch SA

Pegasystems Inc.

Black Knight Inc.

Wipro Limited

Other Prominent Players

