$322+ Billion Worldwide Grain Products Industry to 2031 - Increasing Demand for Local, Sustainable and Organic Food Production is Expected to Positively Impact the Market

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global grain products market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global grain products market is expected to grow from $295.36 billion in 2021 to $322.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The market is expected to grow to $443.05 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $322.78 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $443.05 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Major companies in the grain products market include CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Wilmar International Ltd, Louis Dreyfus, CJ Corp, Soufflet SA, GrainCorp Malt, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Olam International.



The grain products market consists of sales of grain products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mill flour meal from grains or vegetables, prepare flour mixes or doughs from flour, mill, clean and polish rice, and produce malt from barley, rice, and other grains. The companies in the grain products industry process raw materials into grain products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The grain products market is segmented into flour, rice and malt, and other grain products.



The main type of grain products is Flour, Rice And Malt, Other Grain Products. Flour grains are powders gains made from either legumes, nuts, or other grains. The main distribution channels of grain products are supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, Other Distribution Channels. The different price ranges include premium, mid, low.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the grain products market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the grain products market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for local, sustainable and organic food production is expected to positively impact the dairy food market during the forecast period. Organic food production including organic dairy products places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection, and animal welfare. Consumers now are becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognize as healthy.

Across Europe, there is a very high import rate (especially for fruits and vegetables) as the rate of production is far lower than the consumer demands for organic produce. For instance, according to the Soil Association, sales of organic products in the UK increased by 4.5% in 2019 to reach £2.45 billion. Similarly, sales of organic food in the US increased by 5.9% to reach $47.9 billion, according to the 2019 Organic Industry Survey. This growing demand for organic products offers considerable opportunities for dairy products producers in both developed and developing countries, thus likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



Flour milling companies are using NIR analyzers to improve production efficiency. Near-Infrared (NIR) analyzer is an analytical instrument used to determine moisture, protein, fat, and other parameters in a food sample. NIR analyzers used in flour mills analyze wheat and flour for moisture, protein, and ash content. NIR analyzers monitor the grain in all the steps of a milling process and give real-time access to quality control parameters.

This helps in minimizing manufacturing errors, downtimes, and rejections, thus improving flour quality and consistency. For example, Castle Mill, a UK-based flour milling company is using NIR analyzers to control the flour milling process. DA 7250, a NIR analyzer offered by Perten Instruments, and NIRS DS2500 by FOSS are also being used for analysis in the flour milling industry.



The countries covered in the grain products market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Grain Products Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Grain Products Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Grain Products Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Grain Products Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Grain Products Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Grain Products



9. Grain Products Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Grain Products Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Grain Products Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Grain Products Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Grain Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Grain Products Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Grain Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Flour, Rice And Malt

Other Grain Products

11.2. Global Grain Products Market, Segmentation By Price Range Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Premium

Mid

Low

11.3. Global Grain Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Other Distribution Channels

12. Grain Products Market Segments

12.1. Global Flour, Rice And Malt Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Flour; Rice; Malt

12.2. Global Other Grain Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) -



13. Grain Products Market Metrics

13.1. Grain Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Grain Products Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

