LAMEA Edge Computing Market Report 2022: Key Players Including Cisco, Microsoft and IBM, Fuel 20.9% Annual Growth Rate

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market should witness market growth of 20.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Edge Computing Market should witness market growth of 20.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Because data can be retrieved directly from the endpoints instead of from a remote centralized data center, then sent back to the endpoints, organizations may avoid concerns with speed and connectivity owing to edge computing. Applications can continue to be improved for better performance and a better user experience by cutting down on the distance they have to travel to retrieve data from a data center.



Even when there is a problem with inadequate internet access, data can still be collected and processed with little to no difficulty using edge computing. Additionally, if one edge device fails, it won't affect how the ecosystem's other edge devices function, improving the reliability of the overall connected system. Edge computing makes it easier and faster for AI/ML applications to get results since data is processed close to where it is created.



The United Arab Emirates is a leader in the deployment of 5G mobile technology in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, mostly as a result of government support and corporations' substantial investments in digitizing their IT infrastructure. The UAE's telecom authority anticipates that the entire country would be covered by 5G networks in the upcoming years. The country's efforts to fulfill this objective place it at the forefront of 5G implementation in the MENA region, which is preparing for 5G faster than other worldwide areas.



The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Edge Computing Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $2.3 billion by 2028. The Argentina market is showcasing a CAGR of 21.5% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The UAE market would register a CAGR of 20.5% during (2022-2028).



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and SMEs. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Smart Cities, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery, Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR), and Others. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecommunications, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.



