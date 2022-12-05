Selection of candidates for independent Audit Committee member and Remuneration and Nomination Committee member of AB Klaipėdos nafta is announced

English Lithuanian

On 5th August, 2022, AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company), announced a selection of candidates for independent members of the Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee under Supervisory Council (hereinafter – Committees) of the Company.

The selection is announced for one independent member of the Audit Committee of the Company and for one independent member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company.

The selection shall be performed according to the Schedule for the selection of independent members of the Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee of AB Klaipėdos nafta, approved by the 24th November, 2022 decision of the Supervisory Council of the Company. After the selection procedures are performed, the members of the Committees shall be elected by the Supervisory Council of the Company.

The notice regarding the selection of candidate for independent Committees members and documents of the selection are announced on the Company’s internet site https://www.kn.lt/naujienos/naujienos/skelbiama-nepriklausomu-audito-bei-atlygio-ir-skyrimo-komitetu-nariu-atranka/6096 .

