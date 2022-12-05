Rapid Adoption of Technology Leads to Surge in Demand for Modular Cleanroom Solutions in Semiconductor Industry, Fact.MR Predicts 12.7% CAGR through 2032

Rockville, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global modular cleanroom solutions market is likely at US$ 240.7 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is expected to grow due to the surge in the usage of advanced technology responsible for the semiconductor industry's growth.



Given the Internet of Things and similar technological advancements, cleanroom solutions providers have a great opportunity to significantly reduce costs while also improving the security and usefulness of such facilities. The development of modular cleanroom solutions has also been aided by improvements in cleanroom construction and the use of IoT-based HVAC systems. IoT offers remote monitoring solutions for HVAC cleanroom installations and maintenance, among other ground-breaking features. The market will be complemented in the future by the high need for adaptable modular cleanrooms that use the best manufacturing methods to create spectacular products.

As global expenditures and R&D efforts in precision medicine expand, there will unavoidably be a major increase in the demand for modular cleanroom solutions. Similarly to this, industry 4.0 is making the electronics industry smarter.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the semiconductor industry's shrinking of chips and devices will drive the market in the upcoming years. Thus, the development of unique products with improved customization would confirm the market's desire for modular cleanroom solutions. Industrial metrology is used to ensure the proper operation of the machinery equipment used in many industries.

The demand for modular cleanroom solutions has increased profitably over the world due to the continual rise in R&D spending related to growing manufacturing cluster development in industries like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global modular cleanroom solutions market is projected to grow 10.2% and reach US$ 799.7 million by 2032.

The market witnessed a 6.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Modular cleanroom solutions dominate the market with US$ 240.7 million valuations in 2022.

North America dominated the market with a 36.8% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for modular cleanroom solutions is expected to increase at Y-O-Y growth of 10.9% and 12.8%, respectively, in North America and South Asia & Oceania by the year 2022.



“Amongst the regions considered in the market scope, East Asia and South Asia & Oceania is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to increased spending on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Modular cleanroom solution Industry Research

By Type: Hardwall Softwall



By Offering:

Standard Customized



By Use Case:

Storage Rooms Fab Labs CMM Rooms Gown Rooms IV Rooms Metrology Labs Others



By End Use: Semiconductor Pharmaceuticals Aerospace Others



By Region:

North Americas Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





Market Development

In the short-term forecast period, market participants should concentrate more on IV rooms, modular cleanrooms, and CMM rooms to increase the dollar opportunity in growing regions. Lowering production costs to boost cash flow over the long term.

By appealing to the general public and spreading knowledge of modular cleanroom solutions, players in the modular cleanroom solutions market should reposition their presence in South Asia and East Asia. Additionally, introducing products at lower pricing in these areas will serve as a crucial first step in creating an initial demand boost.

Major global modular cleanroom solutions service providers are devoting a significant portion of their total income to research and development in order to release new generators equipped with cutting-edge technology and acquire a competitive edge in the market.

In 2020, the hybrid cleanroom for a Polish producer of solar panels was fully mobilised by NGS. The cleanroom complies with ISO 8 requirements and features a room for processing UV-secure panel electronics.

Key Companies Profiled

ACH Engineering

Airtech Japan Ltd

Allied Cleanrooms

American Cleanroom Systems

BasX Solutions

Bigneat

Clean Room International

CleanAir Solutions

Cleanrooms West

Flowstar Corporation

Gerbig Engineering

HY Cleanroom System Co., Ltd

Lennox Clean Room Technologies

MAK Clean Air Systems Pvt ltd

Modular Cleanrooms Inc.

Nicomac

NICOS Group

Octanorm

PortaFaB Modular Building System

ProCleanroom

Simplex Isolation Systems, Inc.

Technical Air Products

Terra Universal

United Partition Systems Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global modular cleanroom solutions market, presenting historical market data 2017-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of by type (Hardwall, Softwall), by Offerings (Standard, Customized), by Use Case (Storage Rooms, Fab Labs, CMM Rooms, Gown Rooms, IV Rooms, Metrology Labs, Others), by end use (Semiconductor, Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace, Others) and across key regions namely (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

