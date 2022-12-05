New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market–Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370180/?utm_source=GNW

These days, the bathroom mirror cabinets market is becoming increasingly popular worldwide since they look good and give the area an opulent feel.



They are used to store personal care items such as soaps, shampoos, hair straighteners and dryers, face washes, fragrances, razors, shaving creams, moisturizers, baby powders, toilet paper, toothpaste, and towels.Bathroom mirror cabinets are used extensively in both residential and commercial areas since they are readily accessible in finishes such as aluminum, wood, and stainless steel.



Top vendors currently offer several cutting-edge options, including lighted bathroom mirror cabinets with USB connections, electrical outlets, defoggers, and magnifying mirror features.

Bathroom mirrors cabinets applications in commercial and residential areas

Bathroom mirrors are essential for grooming, applying cosmetics, and checking your look, but their significance extends far beyond. Beyond its practical use, a mirror is an excellent addition to your bathroom since it provides more space, adds light and , and conceal storage space thereby contributing to the increased demand of bathroom mirror cabinet.

Driven by modernization and technology, the global washroom vanity industry is at the cusp of expansion. The global market is disrupted throughout the value chain from sourcing to manufacturing, transformation, distribution, warehouse & advertising/marketing, and sales, evolving in bathroom mirrors and the broader bathroom vanity market.

Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market Trend

Concept bathrooms are becoming increasingly popular, which is one of the significant market-influencing reasons.Moreover, there has been an increase in the demand for opulent bathroom accessories in metropolitan regions worldwide due to an increase in the need for residential property.



The market is developing because of this and the growing real estate sector. To enhance the whole shopping experience for consumers, major market participants are providing a one-stop-shop solution for bathroom mirror cabinets.

Globally, consumers’ interest in bathroom vanity has increased significantly in the past few years. During urban development, in 2011, data released by the U.S government and the U.S Department of warehouses/housing and urban department, house owners spend nearly $3,200 on their house replenishment, and U.S consumers are focusing on house enhancement. In emerging countries like China and India, real state industries have grown significantly, rising with a high CAGR in the forecast period.

Maintenance and cleaning challenges

Mirrored cabinets also need routine upkeep.Any dirt or fingerprint smudge would be highly obvious and ruin the mirror’s impact.



Customers must consider this if they are one of those who genuinely don’t have time to clean. They are restraining factors directly manipulating the bathroom mirror cabinets market.

Market Segmentation

Global bathroom mirror cabinets market is segmented into material, type, and sales channel.Based on material, the market is segmented into steel and polymer.



Based on type, the market is segmented into single door and multi-door.Based on sales channel, the market is divided into offline channel and online channel.



For instance, in India, organized retail real estate stock is expected to increase by 28% to 82 million sq. ft. by 2023. Residential property demand has grown as a result of growing urbanization and rising household income. India is one of the top 10 home markets in the world for price appreciation, due to which the bathroom mirror cabinets market is expected to rise.

Market players

Major market players in the global bathroom mirror cabinets market are Bellaterraa Home, LLC, Duravit AG, Emco Bad GmbH, FAB Glass and Mirrors, Foshan Sin, Hardware Products Co. Ltd, Geberit AG, HiB Ltd, Laufen Bathrooms AG, Roca Sanitario S.A, Roper Rhodes Ltd, W. Schneider + Co AG.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global bathroom mirror cabinets market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market, By Component:

o Steel

o Polymer

• Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market, By End-user:

o Single Door

o Multi-door

• Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market, By Application:

o Offline Channel

o Online Channel

• Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malayasia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East

South Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global bathroom mirror cabinets market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, Tech Sci Research offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370180/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________