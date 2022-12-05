Plastic Optic Fibers Market to Exhibit Opulent CAGR of 7.9 % From 2022 to 2026, Predicts by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Plastic Optic Fibers market.

The Global Plastic Optic Fibers market is expected to grow at 7.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2026. It is expected to reach above USD 4.5 billion by 2026 from USD 3 billion in 2022.

Plastic Optic Fibers Market Overview

Plastic or polymer optical Fibers are finding new uses in communication systems. Though plastic optical Fibers can be woven into textiles, signal loss due to mechanical damage is a problem both during the manufacturing process and once the product has been finished.

Polymer optical fibre, often known as plastic optical fibre (POF), is a type of optical fibre. Similar to glass optical fibre, POF transmits light through the fiber's core for lighting or data transmission. While other aspects are comparable, its robustness under bending and stretching is its main advantage over the glass product.

Usage/ Applicants of Plastic Optic Fibres

Short-range network transmission, broadband access networks

Data communications

Decoration, illumination

Cave or automobile lighting and intelligence systems

Trends

The automation, telecommunication, artificial intelligence , big data, and other technological revolutions are causing changes in the global plastic optical fibre sector. Numerous commercial opportunities have been created by this transformation, often known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Segmentation

Based on Type

Polymer Poly Methyl Methacrylate - The highest market share belongs to PMMA. PMMA offers the plastic material's flexibility and permits hard treatment of the fibre, such as extreme bending and stress, without resulting in long-term damage.

Perfluorinated

Others

Based on Mode

Single Mode

Multimode

Based on Application

Automation - Automation market growth is expected to be fueled by increased awareness of efficient energy usage, rising electricity prices, and technological advancements.

Industrial

Home Network

Consumer Electronics

Interconnections

Medical

Others

Challenges faced by Plastic Fibers Optic Market

Cannot sustain extreme temperatures

Cannot transmit long distances

Key Players

Mitsubishi chemical corporation, Toray group, AGC Inc., Asahi kasei, Leoni, Jiangxi Daishing POF co. Ltd., Chromis Technologies and many more are major key players in Plastic Optic Fibers Market

Recent Developments

Toray Industries, Inc. has launched Low-Dielectric Loss PBT. This product has been launched for 5G Communications, Automated Driving and Intelligent Transportation Systems Applications.

Leoni has introduced three new fibre optic cables with UL approval.

Timbercon has acquired Radiall. This acquisition will be helpful for timbercon because it gives the opportunity to provide various types of better-quality products to consumers.

Industry News

Feb. 25, 2022, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Masayuki Waga)announced that MCC’s bio-based engineering plastic "DURABIO™" has been adopted as the main body part (rear shaft) of Pilot Corporation’s (Pilot; Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President: Shu Itoh) ballpoint pen "Acroball T Series Biomass Plastic" and "FRIXION Ball Knock 05 Biomass Plastic."

Market Drivers

The demand for greater and more data transfer is growing as new automotive applications and features are launched. As a result, the need for plastic optical fibre in vehicles is rising.

The market is being fueled by the expansion of the 5G network, the increased usage of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity, and the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). Furthermore, technological advances in fibre optic cable technology and an increase in investments in optical fibre cable (OFC) network infrastructure are likely to present the market with attractive prospects.

Regional Analysis

North America includes the United States, Canada and Mexico

Europe includes Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain

South America includes Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria and Chile

Asia-Pacific includes Japan, China, Korea, India, Saudi Arabia and Southeast Asia

Asia-Pacific influences the plastic optical fibre market as increase in penetration of optical fibre technologies. North America looks forward to witnessing noteworthy growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 as high adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

The plastic optical fibre industry in Europe, notably in nations such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, has been rapidly developing due to rapid industrialization. Norway and the Netherlands are also projected to make important contributions to the region's plastic optical fibre sector. Growth in the European market can be attributed to favourable government policies.

Advantages of Plastic Optic Fibres:

Very flexible in tight spaces

Durable and strong

Lightweight

Can withstand vibration and unstable environments

Lower cost compared to glass

Easy to install

Less signal attenuation than glass Fibers –

Can be cut to length in the field

