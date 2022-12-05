Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market Size Poised to Cross US$10 Bn Mark by 2029

London, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Between 2022 and 2029, worldwide consumption of prebiotic ingredient is poised to experience nearly 11.9% expansion in terms of value. Global prebiotic ingredient market has been thoroughly analysed to offer a deep-dive examination along with detailed growth forecast through 2026. A newly released Fairfield Market Research report says that the market recorded revenue of around US$4.8 Bn in the year 2019 and forecasts the valuation to reach nearly US$10.2 Bn in 2029. With the modern consumer showing a keen nose about embracing a healthy lifestyle, there has been rocketing growth in sales of health foods and beverages that are based on prebiotics. This is primarily expected to drive the prebiotic ingredient market forward during the period of projection. Soaring popularity of plant-based ingredients will extend a significant contribution toward the growth of prebiotic ingredient market, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Global prebiotic ingredient market revenue will thrive at an impressive 11.9% CAGR through 2029

Food and beverages industry remains the top consumer segment of the market, followed by dietary supplements, and animal feed

Gut health, and cardiovascular health remain the key categories in terms of functionality





Insights into Segmental Analysis

The world today has over 1,400 prebiotic F&B products available on the market and the number is all set to rise high with mounting preference for low-calorie food and beverage products. The report reveals that food and beverages industry will continue to be the top application segment for prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, which would be further followed by dietary supplements, and animal feed industries. In terms of the targeted functionality, prebiotic ingredient market is likely to observe prominence of gut health, and cardiovascular health, followed by immunity, and bone health. Source-wise analysis of the market presented in the report shows that roots remain the most sought-after source of prebiotic ingredients, whereas vegetables, and grains are expected to be the next preferred sources among end users.

Key Report Highlights

Processed food sector continues to thrive incessantly. However, a sizeable consumer mass has been realizing the potential detrimental effect of the same on health. Prebiotics will most likely thrive on the back of the consequently rising categories like plant-based and natural, in turn pushing the growth prospects of prebiotic ingredient market

Low-calorie food and beverage products are on an upswing. Additionally, demand for fructo- and galacto-oligosaccharides from food processors has been visibly growing of late. This will support market growth to a large extent

Insights into Regional Analysis

Regional analysis presented in the report reveals that Europe will continue to spearhead throughout the period of projection. The lifestyle of the European consumer has been auguring well for the correlated positioning of rising lifestyle disease prevalence, and growing boom around health products. The report suggests that Europe’s prebiotic ingredient market will benefit largely from consistently rising accessibility and sales of health foods and beverages, and frequent new launches in the healthy F&B category. The European consumer registers maximum consumption of prebiotic ingredients and widening availability across retail has been highlighted as one of the prime push factors for the region’s prebiotic ingredient market. The report further points to Asia Pacific as a high potential market owing to the notably shifting consumer lifestyle, growing affluence, and improved spending on health-related products.

Key Competitors in Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market

Kerry Group plc, Cargill Inc, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Roquette Frères S.A., BENEO GmbH, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, and Sensus America, Inc. constitute some of the leading competitors steering the competition landscape of worldwide prebiotic ingredient market.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Market Size in 2019 US$4.8 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2029 US$10.2 Bn CAGR 11.9% Key Players Cargill Inc, Kerry Group plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Roquette Frères S.A., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, BENEO GmbH, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Sensus America, Inc., Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Type Coverage

Oligosaccharide

Inulin

Polydextrose

Disaccharides

Others





Functionality Coverage

Gut Health

Cardiovascular Health

Bone Health

Immunity

Weight Management

Others

Application Coverage

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Others

Sources Coverage

Roots

Grains

Vegetables

Other sources

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

DuPont

Ingredion

Roquette Group

ADM

Friesland Campina

Tate & Lyle PLC

Yakult

Kerry PLC

Beneo

Samyang Corp

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-wise Analysis

Source-wise Analysis

Functionality-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

