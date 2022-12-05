Global Maritime Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Services Market Report 2022-2030: Connectivity, Safety, and Operational Efficiency Needs Prompt Participants to Seek Strategic Partnerships

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Maritime Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global maritime SATCOM services market in seven application areas: commercial shipping, fishing, passenger ships and ferries, leisure and yachting, offshore energy, cruise, and government/defense.

The study covers maritime SATCOM service market participants, focusing on those providing value-added services. This study does not address hardware related to the maritime SATCOM industry, including SATCOM terminals, parts, equipment, receivers, antennas, and modems.

As the world gets more connected, the demand for connectivity grows, including at sea. Customers' and crew members' increasing appetite for broadband connectivity drives many segments of the maritime industry to adopt maritime satellite communication (SATCOM) services.

Vessel and ship digitalization, automation, and smart shipping are trends powering the need for increased connectivity at sea. In response, market players are developing new technology solutions to provide the high-speed connectivity necessary for better fleet operational efficiency, enhance crew and customer welfare, and support critical decision-making.

Other information includes:

Market drivers and restraints

Revenue forecast by solution and service type (2021-2030)

Leading competitors by region and segment

Growth opportunities in the seven application areas

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Maritime SATCOM Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope and Methodology

Segmentation Based on the Markets Served

Competitors by Region

Competitors by Segment

Growing Data Needs at Sea Are Pushing the Maritime SATCOM Sector to Evolve to Adopt NGSO Satellite Constellations

The Impact of LEO Satellite Constellations

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Solution Type

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

3. Commercial Shipping

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

4. Fishing

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5. Passenger Ships and Ferries

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6. Leisure and Yachting

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

7. Offshore Energy

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

8. Cruise

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

9. Government/Defense

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships with Fleet Operators, Cruise Charters, and Ship Owners

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships with NGSO Satellite and Network Operators

Growth Opportunity 3: Partnership with ICT and Cybersecurity Industry Participants

11. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h5pg2