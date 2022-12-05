At CAGR of 2.9%, Aircraft Tires Market Size is Anticipated to Gain USD 1.6 Bn by 2027

Chicago, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft Tires Market by Type (Radial-ply and Bias-ply), Aircraft Type (Business and General Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation), Platform (Fixed-wing and Rotary-wing aircraft), Position, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", Aerospace Manufacturers are developing enhanced Aircraft Tires that are fuel-efficient and durable. There is the adoption of sustainable Aircraft Tires systems, which are environment friendly and have reduced carbon emissions while providing an optimal tread life.

Aircraft Tires Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 1.4 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2027 USD 1.6 Billion Growth Rate 2.9% Market size available for years 2018-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments covered By Type, Aircraft Type, Platform, End User, Position and By Region Geographies covered North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Rest of the World Companies covered Michelin (France),

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (US),

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan),

Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd. (UK),

Qingdao Sentury Tires Company Limited (China),

Wilkerson Aircraft Tires (US),

Petlas Tire Corporation (Turkey),

Aviation Tires and Treads, LLC (US) and

Specialty Tires of America (US) among others

237– Tables

43 – Figures

205 – Pages

Michelin

Michelin is a world-leader in aircraft tires and related technologies. The company focuses on strategies such as contracts and new product developments to expand its customer base and product portfolio. The company offers a wide range of Aircraft Tires products that are fuel-efficient and meet the needs of both military and civil aviation. The company has a well-established strong supply chain network across the world.

Bridgestone Corporation

Bridgestone Corporation is another major player in the Aircraft Tires market. It has a strong product portfolio to cater to the needs of the defense & commercial aircraft sector. The company operates through two segments: Tires and Diversified Products. The company has a strong presence in North America. Additionally, it provides auto maintenance services and retread products. Sports equipment, bicycles, financial services, and industrial and chemical products under the Diversified Products category.

The break-up of profile of primary participants in the Aircraft Tires market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, Others-25%

By Region: North America – 60%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 10%, Middle East – 5%, and Latin America – 5%.

What are some of the technological advancements in the market?

The Aircraft Tires market is being revolutionized by the advent of alternative sources of natural rubber, composite-based tire materials, wireless-sensing technologies, solutions for the Urban Air Mobility sector, development of light-weight and fuel-efficient technologies, that are designed to elevate the level of safety in an aircraft while providing longer tread life.

Prominent companies that provide aircraft tires, private and small enterprises, distributors/suppliers/retailers, and end customers (airlines, air forces, and MROs) are the key stakeholders in the aircraft tires market ecosystem. Investors, funders, academic researchers, distributors, service providers, and defence procurement authorities are the major influencers in the aircraft tires market.

