VitalHub Announces Multi Year Contract With Black Country ICB

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing contract of subsidiary Transforming System’s SHREWD Platform and SHREWD Resilience offerings to Black Country Integrated Care Board (“ICB”) (“Black Country” or the “ICB”).



After an extensive procurement process, VitalHub is delighted to announce this multi-year licensing contract with Black Country – a unique ICB with 4 Acute provider organizations with multiple sites across a vast and diverse region. Serving a population of nearly 1.3 million people, the entirety of the ICB will benefit from this sale, accessing the ability for system-wide oversight of real time pressure, capacity and demand to support system wide mutual aid / decision making.

The Black Country region is made up of four distinct places: Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton. The following ICB care organizations are included in this contract:

(i) Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust - Bloxwich Hospital

- Bushy Fields Hospital Dorothy Pattison Hospital

- Edward Street Hospital

- Hallam Street Hospital

- Heath Lane Hospital

- Macarthur Centre

- Newton House

- Orchard Hills

- Penn Hospital

- Pond Lane

- Ridge Hill (ii) The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust - Corbett Hospital

- Russells Hall Hospital (iii) Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust (DIHC) (iv) The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust - Cannock Chase Hospital

- New Cross Hospital

- The Phoenix Walk in Centre

- The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Community Services

- West Park Rehabilitation Hospital (v) Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust - City Hospital

- Leasowes Intermediate Care

- Rowley Regis Hospital

- Sandwell General Hospital (vi) Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust (vii) Manor Hospital

Expected benefits conveyed to Black Country ICB through this contract will include (i) providing the ICB network with a system control centre enabling a single version of the truth, offering visibility across all providers in the systems in one place, reducing inconsistency and variation, (ii) improved resource deployment, utilizing available capacity to meet demand at times of pressure, (iii) reducing inefficient administration, allowing faster deployment of resources, (iv) reduced workload imbalances and overall system pressures, among several others.



For background, the SHREWD Platform provides an operational data layer that is a single source of the truth in real time, allowing the SHREWD modules to provide intelligent insights, and managers and key decision-makers to take the right action at the right time. The SHREWD Platform provides the integration and data collection tools the SHREWD modules operate from. The tools aggregate data which is accessed by SHREWD modules or an API, to transform the data into meaningful information with targeted functions. The SHREWD Resilience offering enables the whole health and social care system within a defined area with access to real-time data. Resilience displays data in a way that is simple to understand by visually identifying areas of pressure quickly. Resilience equips front line teams and operational leaders with a real time view of the situation that is available in around three seconds. Users can then ‘drill down’ into the precise reason for that pressure within a few clicks. Thereby, enabling users to focus on where support is needed to improve flow.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to support Black Country ICB, as we continue to deploy our products and services across the UK marketplace,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Black Country ICB is a vast and significant health system, encompassing many care centers across a large region. This sale marks our opportunity to continue to enhance our ability to support populations and care systems across the United Kingdom, and beyond.”

ABOUT BLACK COUNTRY INTEGRATED CARE BOARD

The Black Country is a hugely diverse area and made up of four distinct places: Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton. Black Country ICB is a statutory NHS organization responsible for developing a plan for meeting the health needs of 1.26 million people in the Black Country region of the United Kingdom. The ICB manages the NHS budget for the area and arranges for the provision of health services locally. As an Integrated Care Board (ICB), Black Country also responsibility for Primary Medical Services (GPs) and for dental, optometry and pharmacy, and some specialized services across the region.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI".

