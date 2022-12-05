Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG



Luxembourg, 5th December 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 28th NOVEMBER 2022 TO 2nd DECEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
28/11/202220010.802 160 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
29/11/202246010.434 779 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
30/11/2022---Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
01/12/2022---Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
02/12/202220010.42 080 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total860-9 039 €--

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu


