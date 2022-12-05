Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 5th December 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 28th NOVEMBER 2022 TO 2nd DECEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 28/11/2022 200 10.80 2 160 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 29/11/2022 460 10.43 4 779 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 30/11/2022 - - - Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 01/12/2022 - - - Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 02/12/2022 200 10.4 2 080 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 860 - 9 039 € - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

