Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

The global human papillomavirus vaccine market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include growing incidences of HPV-related diseases, and rise in initiatives by government and private organizations, which are curbing the growth of the market.



Human papillomavirus infection is the most common sexually transmitted contamination caused by HPV-related cancers such as cervical, penile, and genital cancer.Human papillomavirus vaccines are immunizations that protects from certain type of human papillomavirus.



It protects against either two, four or nine kinds of HPV. The other factors supporting the market’s growth are, the increasing research for therapeutic vaccine, large number of clinical trials, increasing awareness and government investments, ease in approval of new HPV vaccines, and growing need to reduce HPV infections.

Increasing cases of Human Papillomavirus Diseases among the Population

Upsurge in the cases of HPV related diseases such as anal, oropharynx, and genital parts and growing demand for HPV vaccines, are projecting to propel the growth of the market, globally.There are just three types of vaccines in the market: bivalent, tetravalent, and nonavalent.



All the three vaccines are highly effective in avoiding infection with both virus types 16 and 18, which are liable for curing 70% of cervical cancer cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in U.S, human papillomavirus is the most common sexually transmitted infection. Over 70% of vulvar and vaginal diseases, 60% of penile malignant growths, and 90% of anal cancer and cervical tumors are caused because of HPV. Moreover, in women, cervical cancer is very common among age between 9 to 30, which spur the need for HPV vaccine. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2017, cervical cancer is liable for over 2,50,000 deaths of women globally and 85% of these deaths occur in developing countries.

Increasing Initiatives by Government & Private Organizations

Over the past few years, governments of different nations and private organizations are taking several steps to bolster the growth of the market.Rising initiatives such as heavy investments on research and development, increase in awareness programs, extensive research actives and clinical trials and ease in approvals by the regulatory bodies, are the supporting factors for the market.



For instance, recently, India launched the first quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer. Also, Profectus Biosciences, Inc., is in process to develop GeneVax prime/VesiculoVax, a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The vaccine is believed to be effective against seven HPV kinds. Furthermore, organizations, especially UNICEF, have made efforts to improve vaccine acceptance over the years. The impact of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revolving fund and UNICEF supply division permits vaccinations to be acquired at lower prices for diverse nations.

Market Segmentation

The global human papillomavirus vaccine market is segmented into valence, disease indication, distribution channel, and company.Based on valence, the market is divided into bivalent, quadrivalent, nonvalent, and others.



Based on disease indication, the market is divided into cervical cancer, anal cancer, vaginal cancer, penile cancer, vulvar cancer, and others.Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, governmental & non-governmental organizations, public & private alliances, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising prevalence of HPV-related diseases and better healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Market Players

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., Sanofi SA, and Bharat Biotech International Limited are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



