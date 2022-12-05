South Africa Retirement Funding Report 2022: State and Size of the Industry, Major Players, Corporate Actions and Developments, as well as Regulatory and Other Developments

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Retirement Funding in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on retirement funding in South Africa includes information on the state and size of the industry, its major players and various corporate actions and developments, as well as regulatory and other developments that affect the sector.

South Africa's retirement industry, with assets in excess of R4.6tn, has one of the highest assets to GDP ratios in the world, but only 7 to 10 million individuals have retirement savings products, out of an employed labour force of about 15 million.

There are profiles of 26 companies including all the notable pension funding players such as Sanlam, Ninety One, Old Mutual, Coronation, Allan Gray and the state-owned Public Investment Corporation

Treasury is planning to implement a two-pot system, where all pension funds, pension preservation funds, provident funds, provident preservation funds or retirement annuity funds will have to allocate contributions from 1 March 2023 to a new retirement pot and a savings pot.

At present fund members have to either resign or be retrenched before they can get access and cash out their entire pension funds.



Recent Changes



South Africa's retirement funds sector experienced significant change in the past few years, largely focused on stronger regulation to protect members' interests.

This includes the proposed two pot system, which entails creating a savings portion and a preservation portion with a third going to an accessible savings pot and two thirds to a retirement pot subject to full preservation until retirement.

According to draft legislation published for public comment by Treasury on 31 July 2022, the two-pot system will be implemented from 1 March 2023, although it would more likely happen in three to five years.



New Regulations



The offshore limit on South African asset allocation of 30% globally and 10% in other African markets have been combined into one limit of 45%, and there are new allocation limits for local infrastructure projects, which are expected to encourage private retirement savings funds to fund infrastructure. Both are expected to significantly change investment opportunities for fund managers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID -19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Retirement Reform

6.5. Corruption

6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.7. Complaints and the Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator

6.8. Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG)



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Absa Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Alexander Forbes Investments Ltd

Allan Gray (Pty) Ltd

Aluwani Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd

Argon Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Camissa Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd

Foord Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Futuregrowth Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

MandG Investments Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Marriott Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Mazi Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Mergence Investment Managers (Pty) Ltd

Momentum Outcome-Based Solutions (Pty) Ltd

NBC Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Ninety One SA (Pty) Ltd

Oasis Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Old Mutual Investment Group (Pty) Ltd

Prescient Investment Management (Pty) Ltd

Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd

Sanlam Multi Manager International (Pty) Ltd

Sesfikile Capital (Pty) Ltd

Stanlib Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Sygnia Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Taquanta Asset Managers (Pty) Ltd

Truffle Asset Management (Pty) Ltd





