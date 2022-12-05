China Autonomous Heavy Truck Industry Report 2022: Dimension Reduction for L2+/L3 Pre-Installed Mass Production, Becoming a Practical Choice for Autonomous Heavy Truck Solution Providers

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Autonomous Heavy Truck Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Autonomous heavy truck research: entering operation and pre-installed mass production stage, dimension reduction and cost decrease are the industry solution



`China Autonomous Heavy Truck Industry Report, 2022` combs through and summarizes R&D testing, product implementation and commercial operation of autonomous heavy trucks of current domestic leading autonomous driving solution providers and heavy truck OEMs.



AD heavy truck solution providers successively enter the actual operation and pre-installed mass production stage



The publisher also released a research report on autonomous heavy trucks in August 2021. At that time, most autonomous heavy truck-related companies were busy in pulling investment, looking for logistics and OEMs while promoting road testing and technology iterations.

On the one hand, the solution needs huge funds to maintain technology R&D and expand scale of test vehicles; on the other hand, they also expect their own technology to be implemented in OEMs and logistics fleets, and to really run on the road through a scaled fleet. By August 2022, the solution providers and OEMs are more advanced in autonomous/takeover-free testing and commercial operations, and the focus gradually shifts from R&D testing to actual operations and pre-installed mass production.



Big changes in autonomous heavy truck market



Emerging forces exist in passenger vehicle market, as well as in heavy truck market. Solution providers believe that the current traditional heavy truck manufacturers have many problems such as slow technical follow-up and unharmonious cooperation, which directly drag down the speed of mass production of autonomous heavy trucks.

Therefore, in order to achieve better adaptation of software and hardware for autonomous driving and promote rapid implementation of autonomous heavy trucks, emerging forces such as DeepWay and Xingxing Technology have been established one after another. The biggest feature of heavy truck emerging forces is that they are built for autonomous driving, including fully redundant by-wire chassis, powertrain and cabin designed to meet needs of L4 autonomous driving.



Dynamics of some heavy truck emerging forces:

In September 2021, DeepWay released concept vehicle DeepWay-Xingtu, which is expected to be delivered in mass production in 2023.

In April 2022, Xingxing Technology released Apebot I, an L4 autonomous pure electric van-type heavy truck for logistics, with mass production expected in 2023Q1.

In June 2022, Hydron, a hydrogen-fueled heavy truck company founded by TuSimple co-founder Chen Mo, is expected to deliver its first-generation products in 2024Q3.

Some time ago, Ministry of Transport released `Autonomous Vehicle Transport Safety Service Guide (trial)` (draft for comment), proposing that `under the premise of ensuring transport safety, encourage the use of autonomous vehicles to engage in road general cargo transportation business activities in scenarios such as point-to-point trunk road transportation and relatively closed roads.` The document will provide greater space for autonomous heavy truck road transport services, facilitate technical verification testing of autonomous heavy trucks, and directly promote them from test vehicles to mass production vehicles.



Dimension reduction for L2+/L3 pre-installed mass production, becoming a practical choice for autonomous heavy truck solution providers



Solution providers all target long-term goal of L4/L5 autonomous driving, while most enterprises adopt a progressive development strategy, such as PlusAI, Inceptio Technology, Hong Jing Drive, etc. They reduce dimension of L4 solutions accumulated and verified over the years, enter the vehicle R&D and mass production process as Tier 1 or Tier 0.5, and enable heavy truck OEMs to jointly mass produce L2+/L3 models by packaging software and hardware solutions. For example:



Based on the R&D of L4 full-stack autonomous driving technology, PlusAI joined forces with FAW Jiefang to create a supervised autonomous driving heavy truck (L2 +/L3), and at the same time used the commercialization of mass-produced autonomous heavy trucks to carry out technical iterations.



Inceptio Technology cooperated with Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles and Sinotruk to achieve mass production of L3 autonomous trucks, and a total of more than 200 vehicles of the two mass-produced models were rolled off the production line (as of August 2022).



For autonomous heavy truck solution providers, mass production is the most practical choice in the near future. On the one hand, reducing product purchase/modification costs can also obtain certain income; on the other hand, it can realize data closed loop through large-scale operation of mass production vehicles and drive technology iteration.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Autonomous Heavy Truck Industry

1.1 Overview of Autonomous Heavy Truck

1.1.1 Classification of Trucks

1.1.2 Necessity of Autonomous Heavy Truck

1.1.3 Advantages of Automated Driving Technology for Autonomous Heavy Trucks

1.1.4 Levels of Autonomous Heavy Trucks

1.1.5 Functional Characteristics of Autonomous Heavy Trucks at Different Levels

1.2 Truck Autonomous Driving Technologies

1.2.1 Typical Application Scenarios and Technologies of Autonomous Truck

1.2.2 Typical Application Scenarios and Technical Solutions of Autonomous Heavy Truck

1.2.3 Key Technologies Needed by Autonomous Heavy Truck

1.2.4 Reference Architecture of Autonomous Heavy Truck

1.2.5 Evolution Route of Autonomous Heavy Truck

1.3 Truck Platooning

1.3.1 Overview of Truck Platooning

1.3.2 Development Course of Truck Platooning Technology

1.3.3 Key Components of Truck Platooning and Their Functions

1.3.4 System Architecture of Tuck Platooning Operation

1.3.5 Value of Truck Platooning

1.3.6 Truck Platooning Validation and Test in China

1.4 Regulations on Autonomous Heavy Truck

1.4.1 Related Policies on Autonomous Heavy Truck in China--National level

1.4.2 Related Policies on Autonomous Heavy Truck in China--Local level

1.4.3 Development Roadmap of Autonomous Truck in China

1.5 Challenges in Autonomous Truck and Ancillary Facilities

1.5.1 Challenges

1.5.2 Ancillary Facilities



2. Chinese Autonomous Heavy Truck Solution Providers

2.1 TuSimple: Highway + Port

2.2 PlusAI: Highway

2.3 Inceptio Technology: Highway

2.4 Trunk Technology: Port + Highway

2.5 Hong Jing Drive: Highway

2.6 Pony.ai

2.7 Autra.tech: Profile, Equity Structure, Financing

2.8 Summary of Domestic Solution Providers



3. Autonomous Heavy Truck Layout of Chinese OEMs

3.1 Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle

3.2 FAW Group (FAW Jiefang/Zhito Technology)

3.3 SAIC Motor (UTOPILOT)

3.4 Shaanxi Automobile Group (Shaanxi Heavy Duty Truck/Dechuang Future)

3.5 Foton Motor

3.6 Sinotruk

3.7 BEIBEN Trucks

3.8 Summary of Domestic OEMs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n34u9f