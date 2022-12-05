United States Pet Population and Ownership Trends Report 2022: Households Owning Pets Slipped Slightly from 54% in 2018 to 52% in 2022

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S., 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the wake of COVID-19, pet ownership rates in the U.S. have plateaued. The percentage of U.S. households owning pets slipped slightly from 54% in 2018 to 52% in 2022, for a current total of 68 million pet-owning households.
The analysis in this report also covers demographic changes from pre-COVID 2017 to post-COVID 2022 in the key pet owner variables of gender(s) in household, generational cohort, race/ethnicity, household income, household composition by marital status and presence/absence of children, and type of residence.
There is no debate over a pandemic-fueled spike in pet care spending in recent years, and a pet adoption bump did occur in response to the sudden stay-at-home/work-from-home dynamics of this COVID-19 era. Nonetheless, as detailed in this report from the publisher, the peak years of pet population gains occurred in the middle of the past decade, rather than post-COVID in the early 2020s.
Focusing on dogs and cats, Pet Population and Ownership Trends in the U.S. provides a comprehensive and up-to-date analysis of pet ownership rates, pet population characteristics, and pet owner demographics. This report also provides topline coverage of ownership rates for other types of pets (fish, small mammals, herptiles, and birds).
In addition to laying out key pet owner psychographics and their market implications, this report covers post-pandemic pet acquisition trends by nature of pet adoption (planned, impulse, gift), type of pet, source of pet adoption or acquisition, age of dogs or cats adopted, and size of dogs adopted.
This report includes numerous detailed tables showing historically trended household ownership rates and pet-owner demographics across several metrics:
- By ownership of dogs and/or cats, dogs, cats, and dogs as well as cats
- By number of dogs or cats owned
- By age of dogs or cats owned
- By size (in lbs.) of dogs owned
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
- Two Consumer Survey Sources
- Publisher Data
- MRI-Simmons Data
PET OWNERSHIP OVERVIEW
- Pet Population Overview
- Topline Pet Ownership Rates and Customer Base
- Mixed Pet Ownership Trends in Wake of COVID-19
- Increase in Upper-Income, Decrease in Lower-Income Pet Owners
- Key Pet Owner Psychographics
- Pet Parenting and Pets as Family
- Pet Parenting Day and Night
- The Pet Market as Health Market
- Pet Parents Hunt for Pet Health Products
- Addressing Pet Stress Among Dogs and Cats
- Addressing Aging, Weight Conditions of Dogs and Cats
- Veterinarians' Status as Pet Care Arbiters Is Under Pressure
- Pet Food as Health Care
- Telemedicine and "Smart" Health Product Trends
- Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility
- Overall Pet Acquisition Trends: Dogs, Cats, Other Pets
- Pet Acquisition Sequence by Type of Pet
- Industry-Wide Focus on Pet Adoption
- Annual Pet Acquisition Trends
- Pet Acquisition Patterns by Type
- Age of Dogs Adopted
- Size of Dogs/Cats Adopted
- Impulse vs. Planned: Nature of Pet Acquisition
- Sources of Pet Acquisition
- Influencers on Pet Adoption
- Overall Pet Owner Demographics
- Key Demographic Variables to Pet Ownership Rates
PET POPULATION PROJECTIONS: FOCUS ON DOGS AND CATS
- Dog or Cat Ownership Demographics
- Topline Ownership Rates and Customer Base
- Dog and Cat Ownership Demographics
- Topline Ownership Rates and Population
- Dog Ownership Trends
- Topline Ownership Rates and Population
- Trends by Number of Dogs Owned
- Over Half of Dog Owners Have Senior Dogs
- Trend Away From Smallest Dogs
- Most Popular Breeds of Dog Owned
- Overweight and Special Needs Dogs
- Cat Ownership Trends
- Topline Ownership Rates and Population
- Cats Gain Market Representation
- Trends by Number of Cats Owned
- Size of Cats Owned
- Growth in Share of Cat Owners with Senior Cats
FOCUS ON OTHER PETS
- Topline Ownership Rates and Customer Base
- 14% of Households Own "Other Pets"
- A Return to Form for Other Pets
- Types of Freshwater Fish Owned
- Types of Birds Owned
- Types of Herptiles Owned
- Types of Small Mammals Owned
CHAPTER 2: PET OWNERSHIP OVERVIEW
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Topline Pet Ownership Rates and Customer Base
- Mixed Pet Ownership Trends in Wake of COVID-19
- Increase in Upper-Income, Decrease in Lower-Income Pet Owners
KEY PET OWNER PSYCHOGRAPHICS
- Pet Parenting and Pets as Family
- Pet Parenting Day and Night
- The Pet Market as Health Market
- Pet Parents Hunt for Pet Health Products
- Addressing Pet Stress Among Dogs and Cats
- Addressing Aging, Weight Conditions of Dogs and Cats
- Veterinarians' Status as Pet Care Arbiters Is Under Pressure
- Pet Food as Health Care
- Telemedicine and "Smart" Health Product Trends
- Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility
OVERALL PET ACQUISITION TRENDS: DOGS, CATS, OTHER PETS
- Pet Acquisition Sequence by Type of Pet
- Industry-Wide Focus on Pet Adoption
- Annual Pet Acquisition Trends
- Pet Acquisition Patterns by Type
- Age of Dogs Adopted
- Size of Dogs/Cats Adopted
- Impulse vs. Planned: Nature of Pet Acquisition
- Sources of Pet Acquisition
- Influencers on Pet Adoption
OVERALL PET OWNER DEMOGRAPHICS
- Key Demographic Variables to Pet Ownership Rates
- Key Demographic Variables and Pet Ownership Growth
DETAILED DEMOGRAPHIC TABLES FOR PET OWNERSHIP OVERALL
- Ownership Rates and Customer Base
PET POPULATION PROJECTIONS
CHAPTER 3: FOCUS ON DOGS AND CATS
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
DOG OR CAT OWNERSHIP DEMOGRAPHICS
- Topline Ownership Rates and Customer Base
- Key Demographic Variables to Dog or Cat Ownership Rates
- Key Demographic Variables and Dog or Cat Ownership Growth
DETAILED DEMOGRAPHIC TABLES FOR OWNERSHIP OF DOGS OR CATS
- Ownership Rates and Customer Base
DOG AND CAT OWNERSHIP DEMOGRAPHICS
- Topline Ownership Rates and Population
- Key Demographic Variables to Dog + Cat Ownership Rates
- Key Demographic Variables and Dog and Cat Ownership Growth
DETAILED DEMOGRAPHIC TABLES FOR OWNERSHIP OF DOGS AND CATS
- Ownership Rates and Customer Base
DOG OWNERSHIP TRENDS
- Topline Ownership Rates and Population
- Trends by Number of Dogs Owned
- Over Half of Dog Owners Have Senior Dogs
- Trend Away From Smallest Dogs
- Most Popular Breeds of Dog Owned
- Overweight and Special Needs Dogs
DOG OWNERSHIP DEMOGRAPHICS
- Key Demographic Variables to Dog Ownership Rates
- Key Demographic Variables and Dog Ownership Growth
DETAILED DEMOGRAPHIC TABLES FOR DOG OWNERSHIP
- Ownership Rates and Customer Base
CAT OWNERSHIP TRENDS
- Topline Ownership Rates and Population
- Cats Gain Market Representation
- Trends by Number of Cats Owned
- Size of Cats Owned
- Growth in Share of Cat Owners with Senior Cats
- Overweight and Special Needs Cats
CAT OWNERSHIP DEMOGRAPHICS
- Key Demographic Variables to Cat Ownership Rates
- Key Demographic Variables and Cat Ownership Growtha
DETAILED DEMOGRAPHIC TABLES FOR CAT OWNERSHIP
- Ownership Rates and Customer Base
CHAPTER 4: FOCUS ON OTHER PETS
CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
TOPLINE OWNERSHIP RATES AND CUSTOMER BASE
- 14% of Households Own "Other Pets"
- A Return to Form for Other Pets
- Types of Freshwater Fish Owned
- Types of Birds Owned
- Types of Herptiles Owned
- Types of Small Mammals Owned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chwkaj