Breast Pumps Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Bailey Medical, Koninklijiye Phillips NV, Medela AG, Mayborn Group, Pigeon Corporation

Pune, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Breast Pumps Market by Product (Open System Breast Pump, Closed System Breast Pump), by Technology (Powered Breast Pump, Manual Breast Pump, and Electric Breast Pump), by Application (Personal Use and Hospital Grade) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Breast Pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2021 to reach US$ 2.52 billion by 2030.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Breast Pumps Market:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/breast-pumps-market/8010

Growth Drivers

The major drivers supporting market expansion is the introduction of technologically advanced products in the market. For instance, wearable breast pumps by willow wearable breast pumps are portable hence can be used anywhere. They offer more mobility and freedom than conventional pumping choices, which is why many nursing mothers regard them as a top infant necessity. Furthermore, through the Willow app, breast pumps Willow 3.0 and Willow Go can be connected and are remotely managed. Once the containers or breast milk bags (for Willow 3.0) are full, the pumps shut off automatically. Other drivers increasing the market revenue are government initiatives in many countries such as introducing campaigns for spreading awareness.

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

The global breast pumps market according to products is bifurcated into:

Pen System Pumps

Closed Systems Pumps

The closed system pumps segment is currently leading the market. Technological advancements in closed breast pumps market are the major factor influencing the market potential. For instance, wearable breast pumps are best in class product to collect milk without any leakage and is free from any contamination. The product is highly used in hospitals and clinics segment. Also, in some countries due to high pricing the closed breast pumps are rented.

Excerpts from ‘by Technology’

The global breast pumps market based on technology is segmented into:

Powered Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

Electric Breast Pump

Electrical pumps segment holds dominating position. The electrical pumps require less efforts, these are more comfortable and convenient to use. The segment growth is also supported by its high usage in hospitals and clinics. Manual breast pump segment is expected to grow with high CAGR in the forecast period due to its low pricing and females for occasional use generally opt for manual breast pumps.

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

Global breast pumps market-based application is bifurcated into:

Hospital Grade

Personal Use

The hospital grade segment holds majority of market share. The power and effectiveness of hospital-grade pumps are sometimes lacking in personal-use pumps. It is advantageous for women during the first few weeks while they are still building up a milk supply since this enhanced strength more nearly reflects baby's natural stimulation and milk removal. The category growth is anticipated to be accelerated by increased demand for Medela Symphony in hospital grade.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Regionally, the global breast pumps market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World

North America is currently leading the global market. Factors contributing to this growth are increased healthcare standards, significant increase in patient count, and increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies leading to introduction of novel products in the market. The European breast pumps market is driven by factors such as growing prevalence, increased awareness, and presence of favorable reimbursement policies.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the breast pumps market are:

Bailey Medical

Ameda Ag

Koninklijiye Phillips Nv Medela Ag

Ardo Medical Ag

Mayborn Group

Hygenia Llc

Pigeon Corporation

Acewin Co. Ltd.

Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd

For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit@

https://growthplusreports.com/report/breast-pumps-market/8010

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Technological Trends Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BREAST PUMPS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Open System Breast Pump Closed System Breast Pump GLOBAL BREAST PUMPS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Powered Breast Pump Manual Breast Pump Electric Breast Pump

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 ~US$ 1.76 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 ~US$ 2.52 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~4.58% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Product, Technology, Application, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Breast Pumps Market Report (2022-2030) at: